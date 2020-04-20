ST. PAUL — President Donald Trump on Monday, April 20, said he had a "very nice call" with Gov. Tim Walz about the state's needs in responding to the coronavirus pandemic and planned to help the state get what it needs to combat the illness.

The president's tone changed from three days earlier when he tweeted "liberate Minnesota" a day after he issued a plan to allow states to reopen shuttered businesses in phases and under the control of individual governors.

"Received a very nice call from Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota," Trump said on Twitter. "We are working closely on getting him all he needs, and fast. Good things happening!"

The comment comes as the state on Monday reported that 2,470 Minnesotans have tested positive for the disease and 143 had died from the illness or its complications. In total, 46,850 people had been tested for the illness as of Monday. State officials say that number likely undercounts the number of people who have or have had the illness due to a lack of testing.

Received a very nice call from @GovTimWalz of Minnesota. We are working closely on getting him all he needs, and fast. Good things happening! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2020

Walz and other governors have called on the Trump administration to help states access more COVID-19 tests but have been met with opposition, as Trump has said states should have the responsibility to obtain and run tests. In Minnesota, that has pushed state officials to look to hospitals and universities for the resources needed to run COVID-19 tests.

But following Trump's conversation with Walz, the president seemed more willing to help states obtain testing supplies.

"States, not the federal government, should be doing the testing," Trump wrote on Twitter. "But we will work with the governors and get it done."

Additional testing is key to allowing Minnesota return to normal, Walz has said. The governor has said the state needs to be running 40,000 tests a week to detect the illness and limit its spread.

A shortage of supplies needed for the tests has prevented that heightened rate of testing from rolling out, state officials have said. And as Minnesota businesses and workers have felt the financial pinch from the pandemic, some have grown frustrated about the lack of clarity around when they might be able to return to work. As of Monday, 496,735 had applied for unemployment insurance after the pandemic and orders aimed at containing its spread forced bars, restaurants, salons, gyms and other businesses to close.

Hundreds rallied at the governor's residence on Friday to protest Walz's stay at home order and to ask that the governor reopen businesses. Earlier in the day, Trump tweeted "liberate Minnesota" in an apparent effort to bolster the protesters' efforts.

Trump's comment fueled confusion for Walz, who said he wasn't able to connect with anyone in the Trump administration about what they felt Minnesota was doing wrong.

"I'd like to know what they think we could have done differently. Because, again, we are leading as we were asked. We flattened the curve," Walz told reporters. "We've built up our (personal protective equipment), we've kept Minnesotans alive and we're moving people back into the workforce in a safe manner, I would argue we're doing everything that they're telling us do but the difference is I actually have to do it here."

Walz and other state officials were set to address the spread of COVID-19 in Minnesota and the state's efforts to address it Monday at 2 p.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.