The Red Wing City Council voted on Monday to open marinas in the city.

A special meeting was called after Gov. Tim Walz declared in Executive Order 20-38 that some outdoor activities, including boating and marinas, can reopen. The executive order was issued on Friday, April 17.

“I think we should follow the governor’s order and also check in and see how the social distancing is working for staff and our boaters," Council member Erin Buss said.,

Council President Dean Hove echoed Buss’ comment: “And I also think that we should be following the governor’s new rules. People are kind of anxious to get on their boats. As long as they do it safely and follow recommendations.”

Though marinas are open there will be restrictions in place, including:

Only members of the same household can be on a boat together.

While at the marina boaters should continue practicing social distancing.

Signs will be posted throughout marinas to encourage people to social distance.

While marinas will be open not all buildings and services associated with boating will fully open. Rick Moskwa, the city’s Public Works director, told the council, “While we’re opening the marina the ship store won’t be open. They have to make appointments by telephone.”

By instituting appointments to access materials from the store Moskwa hopes to decrease the possibility of people congregating in and around the store.

The director of Ole Miss Marina will monitor marina traffic to give a report to the council during the meeting scheduled for Monday, April 27.