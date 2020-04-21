ST. PAUL — Minnesota research institutions could get a financial boost from the state for developing new testing to detect the coronavirus and impacts it leaves after a person is infected.

The Minnesota Health and Human Services Committee on Tuesday, April 21 considered two proposals that would provide grants to academic and clinical research institutions working to develop testing that can identify when someone is sick with COVID-19, the illness spurred by the coronavirus, and serologic testing, also known as antibody testing.

State officials have said tests for the coronavirus and antibodies it leaves after someone has had the illness will be key to reopening parts of Minnesota's economy. And Gov. Tim Walz has said he wants to see health systems and the state running 5,000 a day to better assess how widespread the illness is in Minnesota.

The state has fallen short on that goal due to a shortage in supplies to administer the tests and gaps across health care systems in the state. While some health systems can administer thousands of tests a day, others have none to offer sick patients.

“The fact is, it’s the healthcare systems that decide how they do testing," Daniel Huff, an assistant commissioner at the Minnesota Department of Health, said. "We at MDH provide guidance and we know that some health care systems are not even testing everyone on our guidance, and that’s what we’re working on.”

The department has prioritized sick individuals and those in care settings as well as health care workers for testing to determine whether they have the illness. Department officials on Tuesday reported that 2,567 Minnesotans of 47,697 tested have been confirmed to have COVID-19. And 160 Minnesotans have died from the illness and its complications.

Health officials warn that the number of positive tests likely undercounts the total number of Minnesotans who have or have had the illness.

Absent a more central framework to help get tests out to health systems with limited or no capacity, inequities in testing could persist, Huff said. But he suggested efforts to get tests out to more Minnesotans would be coming soon.

Representatives from the Hennepin Healthcare, Mayo Clinic Laboratories and the University of Minnesota, said they were starting to work together to set out a more cohesive framework across the state for testing to see if patients are sick with COVID-19 or have been infected before.

As of Tuesday, Hennepin Healthcare said it had the capacity to run 1,000 tests for the virus each day, while Mayo said it could run 5,600 tests a day and the university said it had the capacity to test 20,000 tests a day. Meanwhile, Hennepin said it had the capacity to run 250 serologic tests a day, Mayo said it could run 20,000 serologic tests daily and the university said it could process 15,000 a day.

University officials have asked lawmakers for a $20 million appropriation to help fund serologic testing capacity.

And Sen. Michelle Benson, R-Ham Lake, said she hoped additional state funding could help create a conduit for a partnership in developing and getting more tests out to Minnesotans.

"We want to protect our health care workers, protect the vulnerable and get us safely back to work,” Benson said.



Benson put forth a bill that would make available $5 million for Minnesota academic and clinical research institutions working to develop serologic testing for COVID-19. Under the proposal, the research institutions could apply to the state department of health for the grant funding and employees of those facilities could be tested using the devices they create. Information from the tests would be relayed to the state health commissioner.

Sen. Carla Nelson, R-Rochester, last week introduced another plan that would open up $20 million in grant funding to help spur testing and treatment for the disease.

Senators and other members of the committee emphasized that testing developed with state funding should be prioritized for Minnesota citizens and representatives from the three health systems who came before them said they planned to put the state first in determining where tests could be used.

“This is where we’re going to focus and this is where we’re going to deliver,” Jakub Tolar, dean of the University of Minnesota Medical School, said.

The plans were both put on the table for future consideration.

Bentley Graves, director of health care policy at the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, said Minnesota businesses shuttered by the governor's executive orders during the pandemic were hoping for answers and more testing to help them start back up as soon as possible.

"Businesses are ready to reopen,” Graves said. “This is a critical piece of returning our state to the economic vibrancy that is a hallmark of Minnesota."