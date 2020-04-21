NEW RICHMOND -- Canadian National Railway is on schedule to open its combined autoport intermodal facility in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The facility will occupy 58 acres of a 76-acre parcel of prime real estate in the Town of Richmond bordering on the near west side of the New Richmond with immediate access to state Wisconsin Highway 64. A 34-acre paved pad will accommodate 2,000 parked vehicles and upwards of 500 full and/or empty 40-foot intermodal containers. As many as 90 semi-trucks a day are expected to enter and exit the facility carrying vehicles and agricultural commodities bound for Twin Cities markets. The facility will operate 24/7 with the majority of activity expected to take place between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. weekdays.

The railroad has yet to address a number of mitigation concerns documented in a developer's agreement on behalf of the city and safety, financial and logistical concerns pertaining to the relocation of 105th Street on behalf of the township, leaving both municipalities frustrated and angry.

On April 17, Sasha Strack, legal secretary for the Office of the Commissioner of Railroads, announced that OCR had denied an April 7, 2020, request by Richmond for a 120-day stay to give it time to review new information and plans presented by CN on March 26 pertaining to the addition of intermodal capability to the site.

Strack proposed seven issues integral to the relocation of 105th Street to be decided in the hearing before the OCR.

1. Does public safety require the relocation of 105th Street under Wis.consin Statute 195.29?

2. If the relocation of 105th Street would not involve crossing the WCL tracks, would the commissioner have jurisdiction to order the relocation?

3. If no relocation, would a new public at-grade railroad crossing of 105th Street be advisable and promote public safety?

4. What are the means by which relocation or a new crossing shall be accomplished?

5. What warning devices would be necessary to protect and promote public safety?

6. What else, if anything, shall be done to promote public safety?

7. How should the costs be apportioned?

The OCR proposed the following schedule to resolve the 105th Street relocation issue.

April 28. Wisconsin Central Ltd., a Canadian National subsidiary, testimony and exhibits are due.

May 19. Town/county rebuttal testimony and exhibits are due.

June 2. WCL rebuttal testimony and exhibits are due.

June 9. Public hearing in Madison and by telephone.

Stymied by the railroad’s pervasive authority, the town will have to rely on making its case for relocating 105th Street before the OCR starting May 19.

Both the town's and the city’s incentive to negotiate with the railroad have been hindered, they said, by the railroad secrecy and underlying concerns that the railroad’s plans site will not stop with adding intermodal containers.

In his April 9 reply to attorney Tim Scott’s questions about intermodal, which was added to the plan in recent weeks, Larry Lloyd, manager of government and public affairs for CN replied, “CN does not currently have any plans for the future development of the site beyond what has been shared regarding the autoport and intermodal service, to include the former Asp property located North of Highway 64. However, as the development of the intermodal option demonstrates, demands for rail service are ever changing and CN will continue to respond to those demands according to our common carrier obligations as a federally regulated essential component of interstate commerce.”