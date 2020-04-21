Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald filed a petition Tuesday, April 21, to the Wisconsin Supreme Court requesting an injunction to the extended Safer at Home order keeping restrictions on a host of non-essential businesses until May 26.

The Republican lawmakers, on behalf of the Legislature, called for a six-day hold on the executive order set to take effect Friday, April 24, to give the state health department time to come up with a new plan for combating the COVID-19 pandemic. They argue the extended Safer at Home order by Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm is an overstep of her authority and threatens to leave the state "in shambles," according to the filing.

Vos and Fitzgerald issued a joint statement Tuesday:

“The public outcry over the Safer at Home order continues to increase as positive COVID cases decrease or remain flat. There’s immense frustration regarding the extension, as it goes beyond the executive branch’s statutory powers. Wisconsinites are forced to sit by with no voice in the process. Other Midwestern states with more confirmed cases, like Ohio, have set firm dates to begin a phased reopening far earlier than the Evers administration.

“The governor has denied the people a voice through this unprecedented administrative overreach. Unfortunately, that leaves the legislature no choice but to ask the Supreme Court to rein in this obvious abuse of power. Wisconsinites deserve certainty, transparency, and a plan to end the constant stream of executive orders that are eroding both the economy and their liberty even as the state is clearly seeing a decline in COVID infections.”

Gov. Tony Evers announced the extended Safer at Home order April 16. The order eases some restrictions on businesses to allow deliveries, mailings and curbside pick-up. The order also keeps public and private K-12 schools closed for the remainder of the academic year.

The Legislature's lawsuit came a day after Evers and Palm laid out Badger Bounce Back, a multi-phased plan to reopen the state's economy as milestones for testing and new COVID-19 infections are met.

There have been 4,620 confirmed cases of the respiratory illness in the state and 242 deaths as of Tuesday, according to Wisconsin DHS. Locally, there have been eight cases in Pierce County and 11 in St. Croix County to date.

Read the full filing below:

