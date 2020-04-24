The hazards of COVID-19 will reshape how Goodhue County collects household hazardous waste in 2020.

Instead of Public Works sending its collection truck to every municipality this summer, there will be limited visits to three locations -- Cannon Falls, Kenyon and Zumbrota -- plus the Goodhue County Recycling Center in Red Wing will accept waste on a regular basis May 1-Aug. 7.

“Throw out your pink schedule that you received with your tax statements this year,” said Willie Root, the county’s solid waste official. “We have an alternative that will allow you to still dispose of your household hazardous waste while honoring social distancing recommendations.”

Citizens are urged to use the recycling center dropoff point as much as possible. Doing so will take pressure off the scheduled visits elsewhere.

The center will accept waste 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays, and until 6 p.m. on three Wednesdays, May 13, June 24 and July 22.

Look for the black plastic box marked “Household Hazardous Waste” in the back right corner of the blue recycling drop-off shed, Root said. People may place up to 10 gallons of paint and other hazardous waste in the box.

“We will take care of it from there,” he said.

As for social distancing, the staff recommends that people maintain the six-to-10 foot separation whether dropping off recyclables and/or household hazardous waste. People should pull into the parking area -- out of the way of the recycling center entrance -- and wait their turn.

The off-site collections will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 15 and 17 on the Goodhue County Fairgrounds, Zumbrota, July 13 and 15 at Byllesby Park, Cannon Falls, and Aug. 4 and 6 at the Kenyon municipal pool.

All county households are welcome to bring hazardous waste to any of the collections. However, citizens are asked to avoid the beginning and end of collection days because those tend to be the busiest times. Coming throughout the day will alleviate long lines and speed up the process, helping keep people safe during the pandemic.

Items may include paint, stain and thinners; pesticides and herbicides; automotive products such as cleaners, antifreeze, fuels, grease and lead-acid batteries; household drain cleaners, spot removers and adhesives; batteries such as lithium, rechargeables and button; mercury devices such as thermometers and switches; and aerosols. For a complete list of dos and don’ts, see www.co.goodhue.mn.us/538/Dispose-Of .

“We are sorry for any inconvenience; we are trying to minimize the upending of your daily lives by offering an essential service while reducing the chances of spreading the COVID-19 virus,” Root said.

The program is for households only. Businesses needing to dispose of hazardous waste should call Olmsted County at 507-328-7070.

Citizens may call 651-385-3107 for more information.

When to take waste where

The Goodhue County Household Hazardous Waste collection schedule is:

Recycling Center, Red Wing, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays , May 1-Aug. 7

Recycling Center, Red Wing, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, May 13, June 24 and July 22.

Goodhue County Fairgrounds, Zumbrota, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 15 and 17

Lake Byllesby Park, Cannon Falls, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 13 and 15

Kenyon municipal pool, 8 a.m to 6 p.m. Aug. 4 and 6.



