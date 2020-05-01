SOMERSET — The Village Board meeting had some technical difficulties getting started Tuesday night, but once it got rolling, it appeared to be more of the same -- tubing companies proposed a plan and the board delayed it.

Numerous discussions about changes to the Somerset/Apple River tubing industry in 2020 have taken place since the Public Safety Committee took up a proposal by Trustee Brandon Koziol on Feb. 24, 2020.

March 10 -- Public Safety Committee. Koziol’s proposal is reviewed. The committee recommends that the tubing businesses come up with their own proposal and submit it to the police chief and Public Safety Committee for review. A moratorium on Ordinance 2019-A-653 for the 2020 season included in Koziol’s proposal is tabled by the committee until their April meeting.

March 12 -- Public Works Committee meeting canceled. Tubing was a new business item on the agenda.

March 26 -- Village Board agenda does not include tubing, however, minutes from the March 10 Public Safety Committee discussion are included in the packet as an addendum. ( March10PublicSafetyCommitteeMinutes/March26BoardMeetindAddendum ). The board approves President Melvin’s appointment of Brian Brady to fill the trustee seat resigned by Tony Lueck by a vote of 4-2 with Trustees Lange and Koziol dissenting.

April 9 -- Public Works Committee lists tubing proposal as a new business agenda item.

The packet was revised to include a five-page Apple River Floating Industry interim proposal for 2020 season dated March 14 submitted by Rivers Edge - Apple River Tubing and Camping and Apple River Hideaway Camping and Tubing. The proposal designated Village Park as the takeout location and proposed safety measures, security measures, cleanup measures and a complaint resolution process.

The packet also included a 2-page letter addressed to Kozoil from resident Rebecca Lueck expressing opposition to his tubing proposal.

Public Works Director Bob Gunther reported that his department had not had an opportunity to review that proposal. The committee was reviewing the tubing proposal related to road usage and park cleanup as opposed to actual policy issues. Gunther promised to review the proposal prior to the April 14 Public Safety Committee meeting.

April 14 -- Public Safety Committee meets. The packet included background information assembled by Somerset Town Board member Tim Witzmann and made available to Police Chief Joel Trepczyk by Bob Gunther on April 10, including history, information, recommendations and proposals from joint meetings in 2018 and 2019 between the village and town of Somerset, and the Apple River AdHoc Committee on 8/14/19. Proposals included the 4/24/19 Apple River Floating Industry Proposed Cleaning/Security Plan 2019 authored by River’s Edge.

The packet also includes a proposal from Somerset Police Chief Joel Trepczyk dated 4/13/2020 addressed to Billy Releigh, in response to the 5-page 2020 Season Proposal dated 3/14/20. Trepczyk addressed Village Park use, public safety, security and provided additional comments and suggestions on a number of other items.

April 20 Public Safety Committee agenda lists one item for discussion/possible recommendation, the Apple River Float Industry Proposal.

The packet included a 6-page Apple River Floating Industry Interim Proposal for 2020 Season revised on 4/15/20

and a highlighted version of the same proposal submitted by Rivers Edge - Apple River Tubing and Camping and Apple River Hideaway Camping and Tubing. ( Apple_River_Float_Industry_Proposal_4.15.20_(WR_comments)_-_Copy.pdf ).

April 21 Village Board Meeting agenda list item 6B1 - IRB’s Float Industry Proposal

The meeting packet included minutes from the April 9, Public Safety Committee’s discussion of the tubing proposals ( 04.21.20_Village_Board_Packet.pdf not available on the Village website).

It also included a 6-Page Apple River Floating Industry Interim Proposal for 2020 Season revised 4/15/20,

a 2-page letter addressed to Trustee Kozoil from resident Rebecca Lueck expressing opposition to his tubing proposal, the background information initially assembled by Tim Witzman and made available to Police Chief Joel Trepczyk by Bob Gunther on April 10, and a proposal from Somerset Police Chief Joel Trepczyk dated 4/13/2020 addressed to Billy Releigh.

Heading into the April 21 Board meeting, Rivers Edge owner Steve Kaufman, previous owner Billy Raleigh and Apple River Hideaway owner Mike Kappersm believed their interim proposal for the 2020 Season addressed 90% of the village’s concerns. Both Public Works Director Bob Gunther and Police Chief Joel Trepczyk had signed off on the proposal. The IRB’s acknowledged that if the Village required a “hold harmless” provision to be added to the proposal, that Village Attorney Anders Helquist was willing to put it together and they would agree to it. Helquist sent wording to the trustees ahead of their board meeting on April 21 for their review. He had not yet sent it to the IRB’s.

With a shortened season likely due to the pandemic, the urgency to arrive at a final contract led to frustration on both sides.

“The thought was, this proposal was going to be the framework and assuming that we covered 90-plus percent of the concerns of the village, the remaining details would be ironed out over the course of the following weeks assuming we met and cured the major concerns which were crossing the road was a big one, having a set schedule for clean up, having a security plan, so on and so forth,” said Raleigh.

Both sides agreed that it was important for Village Attorney Anders Helquist to review the contract.

Board President John Melvin expressed his discomfort with the proposal in several areas but in particular, its failure to address security where it concerned the use of the Somerset Police Department. He also represented that other jurisdictions wanted an opportunity to provide input into the proposal and to review the finished product. Melvin seemed to be working independently of his fellow board members.

“We’ve worked and worked and worked. We’ve asked for an answer for our businesses for a long time. And now we come to another meeting and the target changes again," Kaufmann said. "At the last meeting at which Brandon’s proposal asked that a moratorium be placed on this ordinance, Anders requested that we put together another proposal. We did that, very quickly. And here we are again. You guys want to change the rules again. We met with Public Works. We met with Public Safety and both of those departments said they have no issues with this proposal."

Melvin pressed trustees to table the proposal until a board workshop could be scheduled to address what he saw as shortcomings.

Trustees Parnell and Brady contended they could not support a document they could not see. Trustee Ali Peterson could not support the proposal citing the lack of sufficient accountability measures.

Peterson moved that Helquist draft the framework of a simple licensing ordinance incorporating the content of the Apple River Floating Industry interim proposal dated April 25 to be reviewed by the complete board at a date to be determined.

The motion passed 4-3 with Koziol, Julie Lange and Chris Moreno dissenting.