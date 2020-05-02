U.S. congressional candidate Tyler Kistner secured the Republican Party endorsement Saturday, May 2, in the hotly contested 2nd Congressional District.

The Prior Lake resident and former Marine Corps officer prior to the endorsement vote touted his $270,000 fundraising total and grassroots support.

“We need a government to do what the Democrats never wanted to do: just stay out of the way,” Kistner said, adding he would work to improve health care affordability and cut government spending.

The district’s other GOP hopefuls are Kerry Zeiler, Erika Cashin, Regina Barr and Rick Olson.

Kistner released his military record last week after being pressured to do so by some of his congressional opponents, and denied accusations he falsely implied being a combat veteran.

The 2nd Congressional District is viewed as a battleground race for control of the U.S. House of Representatives. It covers Goodhue, Dakota, Scott and Wabasha counties in southeastern Minnesota, and parts of Washington and Rice counties.

The candidate who wins the GOP nomination will run against incumbent U.S. Rep. Angie Craig in the fall. The Democrat defeated freshman Congressman Jason Lewis in 2018, after losing to him two years earlier.

Lewis, who is now running for one of the state’s two U.S. Senate seats, spoke during Saturday’s convention about the struggles of business in the district amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“They’re all worried about whether they can survive,” Lewis said about businesses such as hog farms and outpatient surgery clinics. He added: “I never thought we’d have to fight for the right to earn a living.”

The President Donald Trump-endorsed candidate from Woodbury made headlines in April after embarking on an RV tour in support of re-opening the economy shuttered by the statewide stay-at-home order.

Saturday’s convention held over Zoom was the last of the state Republican Party congressional district conventions this spring. The roughly three-hour meeting included selecting three national delegates and a presidential elector.

More than 400 people attended using the video conferencing software or by calling in, according to state Republican Party Chair Jennifer Carnahan.

The party made the switch to virtual conventions in response to the pandemic. The state GOP convention, originally scheduled for May 15-16 in Rochester, will be held virtually as well.

The Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party instead opted for an online ballot period , with contested endorsements decided by ranked-choice vote. The DFL state convention, to be held at the end of May, will be similarly conducted by remote balloting .

The Minnesota primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 11. The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3.