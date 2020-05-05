HUDSON — After discussion on who should serve on it, the Hudson Common Council approved the creation of a downtown parking utility commission to address the continued concerns with area parking.

An ad hoc committee previously worked on the issue. The council decided earlier this year to look at creating a commission, similar to existing utility commissions.

The approved commission includes three downtown business owners, three citizens and a council member whose district includes the concerned downtown area.

The initial proposal included a chamber representative and specifically one retail representative and one restaurant representative. Council member Sarah Atkins Hoggatt said downtown has many types of businesses beyond just restaurant and retail.

City Administrator Aaron Reeves said getting specific can make it difficult to find people, and the council instead could keep a broader definition of just downtown business representatives.

The council also debated how the commission should be balanced between business owners and citizens at large.

“The downtown representatives are the ones who live and die on the parking system, not the citizens, and it needs to be useful to them but it's the downtown businesses that really pay the price,” Council member Jim Webber said.

Atkins Hoggatt said the business owners understand a unique piece that citizens don’t, and know the needs of their customers and employees.

Council member Bill Alms said he would not want to take away any at-large members. Council Member Randy Morrissette agreed, saying citizens are affected by this and it’d be good to have a balance.

Mayor Rich O’Connor said the parking plan fell apart because they were concerned about complaints coming from citizens.

“And now you want to take away their voice, that doesn’t make sense to me at all,” O’Connor said.

O’Connor said he has received heat for saying the decisions have been driven by the business community. The decisions on parking should be made by the business community, he said, but he wants to hear the council say that.

The council agreed business owners could serve regardless of if they are a resident of the city.

State Highway 35 project

After going back and forth with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the Hudson Common Council approved the state’s proposed design of Highway 35, without the city’s proposed changes.

City Engineer Dean Chamberlain said the design does not address the city’s concerns about bike safety, but putting off the project would cost the city roughly $1.2 million.

The project, slated for 2021, will include street reconstruction on Second Street through from Front Street up to the Lake Mallalieu Bridge.