RED WING — Property owners who have seen their businesses suffer due to the COVID-19 pandemic could get a break in Goodhue County.

The Goodhue County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday voted to allow taxpayers to apply for an abatement of penalties if paying their property taxes late. But commissioners were reluctant to give a blanket pass on penalties for all property owners.

"The key thing for me is we’re making a decision for 35 different taxing districts. And I’m a little worried in October it’ll be worse than it is now," said Commissioner Brad Anderson.

Commissioner Barney Nesseth suggested completely waiving the penalty for late payment of property taxes.

Anderson said the county already has an option for people to request abatement of the penalty. Though that statute does not allow for abatement in the case of financial hardship. The board amended the hardship rule to allow an exemption for businesses impacted by the current pandemic, such as a bar or restaurant noting that they were shut down due to the governor's orders.

However, Anderson said a blanket abatement of penalties would allow all businesses and residential land owners to avoid paying their property taxes until later in the year. That would create a pair of problems.

First, the money collected by the first deadline, May 15, is important to school districts, which have their fiscal year end on June 30. Without money from that deadline, the 35 taxing districts – schools, townships, cities – could face cash-flow problems.

County Administrator Scott Arneson noted that last year by early $38 million to various taxing districts.

The second problem, Anderson said, is that the county needs to incentivize property owners to pay on time if they can so the county has a better idea of how many businesses are having problems paying.

County Finance Director Brian Anderson noted that the county's budget committee will review each application for abatement of penalties to determine whether to approve the abatement and at what level. Abatements could vary based on how much the property owner has been impacted by the pandemic.

In other business, the county board unanimously approved a 10-year abatement of property taxes to help fund a proposed expansion of DairiConcepts, a Zumbrota-based dairy processing facility that makes cheese and other dairy products. The company, Dairy Farmers of America, plans to spend $87 million to upgrade its facility, including a new dryer and other processing equipment, office space and a wastewater treatment plant to help reduce odors from the plant.

Ron Zieger, president of Community and Economic Development Associates, said the project would add $5.6 million in assessed value and generate $53,000 of new tax revenue for the county once the abatement is paid off. No new jobs would be generated by the project, but it would help preserve 50 jobs at the plant.

After a public hearing on the abatement where no one came forward, the board approved the tax abatement unanimously.