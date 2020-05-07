ST. PAUL — Pressure to reopen businesses, houses of worship and social gatherings continued to build Thursday, May 7, as state leaders deferred an announcement on when more sectors might be able to come back.

Frustrated by a lack of clear answers about when they might get back to normal, local governments issued resolutions voicing support for local businesses and asking Gov. Tim Walz to allow sections of the state less hard-hit by the virus to reopen.

Faith and business leaders sued the state, alleging executive orders issued by the governor abridged Minnesotans' constitutional rights.

Industry groups laid out guidelines for businesses to resume operations and urged lawmakers to approve aid that could help them survive the pandemic.

And in the Legislature, Republican lawmakers in the House of Representatives forced a vote on whether Walz should be able to retain special executive powers under the state's peacetime emergency designation without the vote of the Legislature. That proposal failed and a pitch to temporarily zero out the governor's salary was found to be irrelevant to debate on a separate bill in the DFL-led House.

"If the governor feels he can suspend the salaries of others, then I believe it is right that Gov. Walz equally feels the pain of the economic damage that he has caused," Rep. Steve Drazkowski, R-Mazeppa, said.

The calls for more direction for business owners and others come as the death toll from COVID-19 exceeded 500 in Minnesota and as the number of cases confirmed reached 9,365.

Walz said his administration on Thursday is working with business leaders to learn about protocols in the works and hoped to have news about what the next phase of reopenings could look like in coming days. But he offered few specifics about the next sectors that could reopen.

“I simply refuse to be the testing ground for putting people’s lives at risk," Walz said. “The only way we can restart the economy is to start it safely."

Lawsuit

Conservative law firm Upper Midwest Law Center on Wednesday filed suit against the state on behalf of a handful of business owners and church leaders unable to open their doors to the public during the governor's stay home orders.

Unlike a prior lawsuit filed by a coalition of small business owners, the complaint filed in federal court argued the state's orders abridged the business and church leaders' rights under the First, Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution. Parishioners were unfairly prohibited from congregating for Easter or Passover, due to the order, while liquor and big box stores were allowed to remain open, the lawsuit says.

"The constitution requires that the governor respect the individual rights of all citizens at all times, narrowly tailor any restrictions, and apply the same rules to all," Doug Seaton, the center's president, said in a news release. "It is clear that his continuing lockdown executive orders fail these constitutional requirements.”

Walz on Thursday said he agreed that some of the "essential" sector designations allowing larger box stores to reopen while small businesses closed were unfair. But the moves were made based on federal guidance and with what other states were doing.

A spokesman for the governor defended Walz's authority to issue the orders under the state's peacetime emergency and said the decisions were made to protect the health and safety of Minnesotans.

Cities ask to reopen

Local chambers of commerce from around the state this week penned a letter to Walz asking him to more quickly and fairly chart the path for small businesses to reopen. And municipal government leaders raised requests and passed resolutions urging the state to let areas of the state with few or no reported cases of the virus to reopen.

And Hospitality Minnesota, the industry group that works with more than 2,000 business owners that employ 300,000 employees in restaurants, bars, hotels, resorts, campgrounds and other businesses, on Wednesday said it would need aid to manage the financial blows from the pandemic and orders issued to curb it.

The group said 14% of food service businesses in the state had closed permanently due to the state's response to the pandemic and half of all hospitality businesses could be forced to do the same in the next two months.

Hospitality Minnesota leaders asked state lawmakers to put another $120 million toward small business emergency loans, open the program to more hospitality businesses and waive or delay tax payments for those impacted by closures.

“Hospitality businesses and jobs are teetering on an economic cliff. As one of the strongest drivers of Minnesota’s economy, we need to collectively step up now to save them," said Liz Rammer, president and CEO of Hospitality Minnesota. "This will help turn the state’s budget and economy around more quickly by generating revenue."

The Minnesota House of Representatives on a 75-58 vote on Thursday approved a package of COVID-19 response measures including $55 million in additional small business emergency loan funding. The proposal expands the program to make more businesses affected by the pandemic and state orders eligible for the funds.

“The bill before us today will help Minnesota get through this crisis,” House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, D-Golden Valley, said, noting the funds for small businesses were "a drop in the bucket" compared to the help they needed.

And Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, filed a bill that would free up $20 million to reimburse restaurant and bar owners for damages associated with orders responding to the pandemic.