RIVER FALLS — The city laid out its framework Thursday, May 7, for recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. The guide, “ Crushing COVID-19 ,” vows to follow and support Gov. Tony Evers’ statewide Badger Bounce Back plan , though leaves open the possibility of additional measures to react to local impacts of the respiratory illness.

“As guidelines change, we will adapt using the outline contained in the plan, as modified from time to time by the mayor and council,” City Administrator Scot Simpson said in a news release.

Several items in the guide will require approval from the mayor and councilmembers, he said.

The guide outlines what city facilities and operations will be available across four stages of the pandemic recovery: Safer at Home — the current stage — and recovery phases 1-3.

As the state transitions through the stages, so will the city of River Falls unless directed not to by the mayor, according to the guide.

Mayor Dan Toland in a news release said the city’s guide will need the support of the community to be successful.

“We are beyond saddened by the hardships our residents and businesses have endured during this pandemic, but are so grateful for their patience, diligence, and willingness to protect and care for one another,” Toland said. “We are a resilient, caring community and will get through this time together.”

While the guide does not supersede Badger Bounce Back or other statewide directives, it is intended to best serve the local community, according to the document.

It reads: “What may be best for Milwaukee or Madison may not be best for the City of River Falls; in fact, it is likely that the situation(s) and related policies and actions occurring just across the border in Minnesota will impact River Falls just as much as what may be occurring elsewhere in Wisconsin.”

Read the full “Crushing COVID-19” guide below:

Enforcement

The guide calls for River Falls police to engage in community outreach with the goal of “voluntary compliance” with emergency orders regarding COVID-19. Though the police department and public health officials have been granted enforcement authority.

The statewide Safer at Home order is set to expire Tuesday, May 26, pending a lawsuit before the state Supreme Court.

Per the Badger Bounce Back plan, moving into recovery phase 1 would require a downward trend of reports of COVID-19 and flu-like illnesses over a two-week period and increases in the state’s capacity to test, track and care for the sick.

By the numbers

