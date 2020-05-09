ST. PAUL — The Minnesota House of Representatives on Saturday, May 9, approved a proposal to require drug manufacturers to justify significant increases on the cost of prescription drugs, a move supporters hope will limit price hikes.

On a 99-33 vote, members sent the measure to the governor's desk to be signed into law. The Minnesota Senate approved the bill last month after almost two years of negotiations between lawmakers, patient advocacy groups, doctors, pharmacists, drug manufacturers and others.

The bill would require drug manufacturers that priced prescriptions drugs at more than $100 for a 30-day supply, raised a brand name drug price by more than 10% in a 12-month period or increased the price of a generic drug by 50% or more during a 12-month period to report the increase to the Minnesota Department of Health and explain what drove the increase. That information would then be made public and companies that failed to provide the information in a timely manner would be subject to state penalties.

The Minnesota Attorney General's Advisory Task Force on Lowering Pharmaceutical Drug Prices earlier this year recommended that the state require more transparency around prescription drug pricing as a means of bringing down costs. At least six other states have similar laws on the books.

“We know that Minnesotans are paying too much for prescription drugs, the cost of many drugs has skyrocketed to the point that they are becoming inaccessible to the people who need them to survive and thrive,” House sponsor Rep. Kelly Morrison, D-Deephaven, said. "Pharmaceutical companies create life-changing and life-sustaining medications but they are useless if people cannot afford them."

A Republican lawmaker who voiced opposition to the bill said manufacturers already face requirements around transparency and he noted that pharmacists he talked to worried the bill wouldn't have the desired effect.

"I know that the pharmaceutical industry isn't a bunch of white knights, I'll agree with that," Rep. Glenn Gruenhagen, R-Glencoe, said. "This probably is an over-regulatory step that might actually hurt patients and restrict access of needed prescription drugs."

Gov. Tim Walz is expected to sign the measure into law.