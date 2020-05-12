More than 76,000 absentee ballots had been cast in the special election for Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District as of Friday, May 8, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

St. Croix County has received a little over 8,500 ballots for the election.

Absentee ballots were due to municipal clerks on the election day Tuesday, May 12.

In-person voting is also being conducted. Hudson Districts 1, 2, 5 and 6 have been moved to the Hudson Fire Department.

Republican Tom Tiffany and Democrat Tricia Zunker are on the ballot to fill the position left vacant by former Rep. Sean Duffy.

