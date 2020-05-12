ST. PAUL — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's expanded executive powers are set to come to an end Wednesday, May 13 — unless the governor opts to extend them — potentially forcing him to seek legislative approval to issue orders that significantly impact Minnesotans' lives.

The governor in March declared a peacetime emergency due to the growing threat of the coronavirus, and that gave him more authority under the law to shutter restaurants, bars, gyms, salons and customer-facing stores. As the illness spread, Walz later ordered Minnesotans to stay home unless going out for critical services or errands.

He lengthened the peacetime emergency and his executive authority in April, with some pushback from lawmakers and the public, but another potential extension has generated more opposition, as some Minnesotans have grown frustrated after two months in a stay-at-home order.

The extension wouldn't automatically bump-out timelines for any existing executive orders, but it could free up the governor to extend or change those orders without an okay from the Legislature. Walz and other state officials have said the peacetime emergency allows state leaders to respond quickly on decisions like deploying the National Guard and frees up additional emergency funds for the state.

Walz was set to announce Wednesday whether he would continue the peacetime emergency. And he said last week that news about whether he'd extend or change the state's stay-at-home order would come this week.

Before Walz shared his decision, House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, raised red flags and threatened to block unrelated policy and spending at the Capitol if the governor refused to give legislators a stronger say in pandemic response moving forward.

Minority parties have an increased position of power in discussions about the state bonding bill, which funds public construction projects around the state, as their votes are needed to pass the borrowing bill. And Daudt on Tuesday stood by his warning that he would block the bill if Walz continued his expanded authority under a peacetime emergency.

"Once the governor's emergency powers conclude on Wednesday, we look forward to working together on our state's response to COVID-19 and a bonding bill heavily focused on infrastructure," Daudt said in a news release.

Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday put forth a $2 billion bonding proposal and DFL leaders in the House said they would bring the bill to the floor for a vote Saturday, despite Daudt's threat and an expected extension of the peacetime emergency.

House Speaker Melissa Hortman, D-Brooklyn Park, on Tuesday announced the formation of a select committee to consider COVID-19 pandemic response and recovery. Daudt was set to hold a seat on that panel, along with another Republican lawmaker, and Hortman said they could respond to executive action and propose legislative response there.

Hortman also said she understood Daudt's questions about the role of the Legislature in addressing the pandemic and the ongoing question about whether the state could fill a $2.4 billion budget hole, but she urged Republican lawmakers to come to the table with those discussions rather than letting those concerns block unrelated proposals.

"As long as we’re dealing with sincere, policy-based concerns, we can negotiate around that, we can work with that,” Hortman said. “If what we’re looking at is turning the peacetime emergency into a political tool and taking out one’s frustration on the coronavirus against the chief executive of the state for a political gain, whether that’s fundraising or a campaign strategy, that’s not something we can negotiate with.”

Lawmakers advance COVID-19 response bill

Also on Tuesday, the state Senate advanced a proposal to use nearly $60 million in state and federal funds to issue grants to Minnesota small businesses hit by the pandemic and efforts to contain it. Businesses with 50 employees or less would be eligible for up to $10,000 grants if they'd not yet received other government support.

"That’s critical aid to keep the (businesses') doors from locking in each of our districts,” Sen. Paul Anderson, R-Plymouth, said. "Let’s throw a lifeline to small businesses."

Anderson said negotiations between the Senate, House and governor's office had broken down in terms of aid to offer small businesses and he said the Legislature should approve the funds, which would likely be more than Walz would approve via executive order.