The original proposal was to implement the program on July 1, 2020. Now, the council plans to begin July 1, 2021.

Michelle Leise, the city’s community engagement specialist, created a report for the council. It explained that with the COVID-19 pandemic, things were put on hold for a few weeks, but recently an ad hoc committee began meeting to discuss licensing of residential rental properties.

The ad hoc committee members are Council members Dean Hove, Becky Norton, Erin Buss, building official Frank Peterson, Community Development Director Dan Rogness, Council Administrator Kay Kuhlmann, and Leise.

The report explained that the program timeline should be slowed down but this does not mean that the city is ignoring this topic. The new timeline is meant to give people time to plan for the changes so when the program starts the summer of 2021, the community is fully informed and ready. It stated:

"We know strong feelings exist on multiple sides of this subject, and some community members have said they desire more input. There' s also high community interest, in part because the program involves where people live, and in many cases it involves their time and money. The Rental License Program also has a unique history of legal disputes, and it's important the public understands the court's decisions since then in favor of this kind of program. One final reason to slow things down: planning needs to take place to incorporate safety protocol into the program due to COVID-19."

The council did not vote; the goal was to hear an update and give the staff feedback.

As the council learned in March, the program's purpose is to ensure that apartments and duplexes are safe, healthy living environments.

The city would be divided into three zones, with landowners required to allow inspection once every three years. Owners would be charged an annual license fee based on the number of units in a building: