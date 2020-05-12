With most precincts reporting results as of 10 p.m., Republican Tom Tiffany appeared to be the winner of Tuesday's special election in Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District.

Tiffany had a 15-percentage-point lead over Democrat Tricia Zunker as of 9 p.m. according to preliminary election results, Wisconsin Public Radio reported.

In St. Croix County, unofficial results had Tiffany leading Zunker 10,652 votes to 8,948. Election results reported Tuesday night are unofficial until canvassed by local boards.

Tiffany received support from President Donald Trump in a Twitter message posted early Tuesday. The president followed up with a congratulatory tweet Tuesday night.

Big News: Tom Tiffany of the Great State of Wisconsin has just become Congressman Tom Tiffany. He will do a FANTASTIC job for the people of Wisconsin, and the United States. Congratulations! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 13, 2020

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin characterized the election results as evidence of Republicans losing support in the district.

Party Chair Ben Wikler said in a statement:

"Trump went all in for Tiffany and got egg on his face. For Trump to win reelection, red areas have to get redder to balance out blue areas getting bluer — but tonight, thanks to the terrific campaign run by Tricia Zunker and the organizing work of thousands of volunteers, Wisconsin's reddest Congressional district swung drastically towards Democrats."

The election was called after former U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy resigned in September 2019, citing complications with his wife’s pregnancy.

All of Wisconsin's congressional seats — including the 7th District — will be up for election in the November.

The 7th Congressional District covers northwestern Wisconsin, including St. Croix County.

This is a developing story.