ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz is set to address Minnesotans on Wednesday, May 13, about extending the state's peacetime emergency and about possible next steps to contain the coronavirus.

The governor is set to hold a televised address at 6 p.m. with live-broadcast questions from reporters to follow. Also Wednesday, Minnesota Department of Health officials are set to outline for journalists an updated set of models predicting the disease's spread in Minnesota under different scenarios.

The models have been used by Walz and state officials to make decisions about shutting down businesses and issuing a stay-at-home order, which is set to lapse Sunday evening without an extension. The governor was set to get an update on the modeling put together by the University of Minnesota prior to make decisions this week. The update will influence whether he decides to roll back the order to stay home as well as other restrictions on businesses, houses of worship and Minnesota residents.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on Tuesday warned against states too quickly reopening after stay-at-home orders lapsed and causing surges in new cases, hospitalizations and deaths because of the illness. As of Tuesday, 12,494 Minnesotans had tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota and 614 had died from the illness and its complications. The majority of the deaths have occurred in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Also Tuesday, Minnesota hit a goal of testing 5,000 people for COVID-19 in one day. Walz said weeks ago that the threshold for more widespread testing would be a signal that the state could begin rolling back restrictions.

Minnesotans for two months have lived under the stay-at-home order, which has limited travel and gathering to work, errands and trips deemed critical. Business owners have begun pushing back against the order, which they say favors larger box stores. Other business owners and church leaders have sued the state, alleging the order violates their constitutional rights.

News about a 30-day extension of the state's peacetime emergency wouldn't automatically bump-out timelines for any existing executive orders, but it could allow the governor to extend or change those orders. Walz and other state officials have said the peacetime emergency allows state leaders to respond quickly on decisions like deploying the National Guard and frees up additional emergency funds for the state.

In prior video addresses, Walz has outlined changes in the state's effort to address the pandemic and explained the modeling or data points that led him to those decisions.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.