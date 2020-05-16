Expect to see familiar names on the November 2020 ballot, but at least one wide-open election as Commissioner Barney Nesseth is stepping down.

Filing for the 2020 county and municipal races will open Tuesday, May 19, and will close at 5 p.m., Tuesday, June 2. The last day to withdraw is June 4.

There will be four Red Wing offices on the ballot in November:

Mayor (currently held by Sean Dowse)

City Council Ward 1 (Kim Beise)

City Council Ward 2 (John Becker)

City Council Wards 3&4 (Evan Brown)

Three Goodhue County Board seats will be on the ballot:

District 1 (Linda Flanders)

District 3 (Nesseth)

District 5 (Paul Drotos)

The terms for these county and city seats will run from January 2021 to January 2025.

When council and board members were asked if they would seek reelection Becker, Brown, Flanders and Drotos replied in the affirmative.

“I am planning to run. I plan to file the first day,” Flanders told the Republican Eagle. She won a special election last November to complete the late Ron Allen's term. The district includes Welch Township and western Red Wing.

Drotos, who represents eastern Red Wing as well as Wacouta Township, wrote in an email to reporters about his decision to run again that “now more than ever, we need elected representatives who put the health and safety of our citizens first.” He is completing his first four-term term.

As the Goodhue County Board chair, Drotos oversees the meetings and policies that are addressing the COVID-19 crisis. “This pandemic has turned from a learning curve into a roller coaster ride, but we have an excellent public health department, which has put us in a strong position to deal with it. I have been focusing on the ultimate responsibility of all elected representatives: to protect our families," he said.”

Beise and Dowse did not provide a response to the Republican Eagle by print deadline.

Nesseth decided that he will not run for reelection, telling a reporter that this decision is due to a new job that is very demanding. The district includes townships of Warsaw, Holden, Wanamingo, Kenyon, Cherry Grove, Roscoe, Pine Island, and the cities of Dennison, Wanamingo, Kenyon and Pine Island,

For individuals who would like to run for mayor or the City Council, there are two ways to file, according to City Clerk Teri Swanson:

City Hall is closed to the public, but candidates can call Swanson at 651-385-3615 or 651-380-7313 to schedule a time to get the Affidavit of Candidacy form. The candidate would need to complete and sign the form, have it notarized (Swanson can notarize) and return the form to her along with a $5 check payable to the City of Red Wing. The candidate can also fill out the Affidavit of Candidacy form found on the Minnesota Secretary of State website , have it notarized and mail the signed/notarized form to Swanson: 315 W. Fourth St., along with a $5 check payable to the City of Red Wing.

Candidates can also hand deliver this form to City Hall.

Individuals who plan to run for county offices should go to co.goodhue.mn.us/143/Elections and click on the "Affidavit of Candidacy" form. The form needs to be notarized once it is filled out, which can be done at a bank or through an online service. Notarization can also be done at the Government Center when it reopens.

Forms should be dropped in the drop box at the Government Center or mail along with a check for the filing fee, which is $50.

Candidates for mayor and council in other Goodhue County cities must file with their respective city clerk.

Goodhue County Soil & Water Conservation District seats also will be on the ballot.

Filings for local school boards don't open until later this summer.

The state primary election will be held Tuesday, Aug. 11. The general election will be Tuesday, Nov. 3.