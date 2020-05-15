Five plaintiffs are listed in a suit filed in Ramsey County District Court against the secretary of state for backing a bill that would result in elections to be solely vote-by-mail during crises (such as a pandemic).

Teresa Maples of Red Wing is one of the plaintiffs.

Maples plans to vote by mail due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But she does not know how she will be able to find a witness, which is currently required in Minnesota for mailed-in ballots, and still maintain social distancing. The witness is required to be a registered Minnesota voter, a notary or an individual authorizes to administer oaths. The lawsuit states:

“Because Ms. Maples lives alone and must strictly observe social distancing, however, she will be unable to safely meet the Witness Requirement. She is also concerned that even if she meets the Witness Requirement, she may still be disenfranchised by the Election Day Receipt Deadline. She has had problems with mail service in the past and fears that such problems could keep her ballot from arriving in time to be counted.”

Three of the five plaintiffs are older residents and one is the Alliance for Retired American Educational Fund. Along with Maples’ concern, they list concerns that an increased number of absentee ballots will result in ballots being rejected or arriving in the mail after the 8 p.m. election day deadline to be counted. If a ballot is returned by hand, it must be in by 3 p.m..

The first plaintiff listed is Robert LaRose, a Minnesota voter who currently lives in Connecticut while he attends Yale University. LaRose is concerned that “like in 2016, he will receive his ballot with insufficient time before the election to ensure that it is returned in time to meet the election day receipt deadline, through no fault of his own.”

The suit looks to discard of the witness requirement and the election day deadline of ballot reception.