ST. PAUL — A $2 billion state borrowing bill aimed at funding public construction projects around the state on Saturday, May 16, came up short of a required threshold to advance out of the Minnesota House of Representatives.

Republicans in the chamber banded together to oppose the bill depriving it of a 3/5 majority needed to send it to the Senate. It failed on a 75-58 vote.

And with a little more than a day to wrap up their work, the Legislature didn't appear to have a clear path to passing a bonding measure.

Democrats voiced their support for the package of local projects and said it could help stimulate the state's struggling economy. GOP lawmakers, meanwhile, said the state couldn't afford to take on the debt as it faces a $2.4 billion budget shortfall.

The state received more than $5 billion in requests to fund projects from local governments, state agencies, colleges, universities and other groups. And city leaders, university heads and others on Saturday held out hope that lawmakers could strike a deal before leaving St. Paul.

Legislative leaders said they'd go back into negotiations Saturday and still hoped to advance a bonding measure this weekend.

"There will be a bonding bill, there absolutely will be a bonding bill but it won’t be this one," House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, said. “We cannot afford this."

But DFL lawmakers on Saturday said there were projects around the state that need to be funded to fix roads and bridges, wastewater infrastructure and college and university buildings.

“The need, the needs are there and the process historically of a bonding bill is to meet the needs of the people of the state,” House Capital Investment Committee Chair Rep. Mary Murphy, D-Hermantown, said, noting an "old-fashioned" bonding bill wouldn't cut it. "If we never ever go beyond what's always been the acceptable amount of money for a bonding bill, we will never be able to keep up as we go forward.”

The proposal would be the largest bonding bill the state has taken up. Republican leaders in the Minnesota Senate have said they would prefer to keep the price tag around $1 billion.

Senate Capital Investment Committee Chair Dave Senjem, R-Rochester, on Saturday introduced a $998 million bonding proposal with $400 million for trunk highway bonds that he said made "strategic public investments." The bill was set to come up for a committee vote Saturday afternoon.

House Democrats said they would push for a larger bonding proposal that could help offset the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and state directives aimed at limiting its spread.

“This is one of the best tools we have as a state to create jobs,” House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, D-Golden Valley, said. “Minnesota needs to build its way out of the COVID-19 crisis.”