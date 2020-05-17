ST. PAUL — Last-minute negotiations over a public construction bill seemed to stall out Sunday night as Minnesota lawmakers neared the midnight deadline to conclude the work of the 2020 legislative session.

While legislative leaders expressed optimism Sunday afternoon about their ability to pass a proposal before the clock struck 12:00, partisan disagreements over the state's COVID-19 pandemic response threatened to sink the proposal as well as a set of state employee labor agreements.

At stake was upward of $1 billion in proposed public projects on roads, bridges, wastewater treatment plants, college and university buildings and other infrastructure needs around the state. And a pay cut or pay raise for 50,000 state workers hung in the balance as lawmakers disagreed on whether they should approve contracts negotiated last year.

With a little more than 10 hours left in the legislative session, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, said leaders and the governor were in virtual conversations about the size of a bonding bill and a set of other legislative proposals that could pass along with it.

“Obviously the bonding bill is still alive," Gazelka told reporters before entering another round of negotiations. "There’s a flurry of negotiations like there always is at the end."

But around 6:40 p.m., the Senate failed to advance a $998 million bonding proposal, which leaders in that chamber viewed as a compromise.

“This is the last train leaving the station for bonding,” Gazelka said in a news release. “It’s disappointing that we couldn’t come together tonight on this responsible, important bill. All four leaders and all four caucuses — including Senate Democrats— and the governor, have to work together for Minnesota.”

A day prior, Republicans in the Minnesota House voted down a $2 billion plan there, saying the state couldn't afford it given a projected $2.4 billion budget deficit.

The minorities in each chamber play a key role in bonding bill debates as their votes are needed to help reach a three-fifths majority. Legislative leaders remained on the floors of the House and Senate Sunday following the Senate vote, signaling a breakdown in negotiations. And both chambers recessed without a clear time for returning to the House and Senate floors.

In a news release, Gov. Tim Walz said he planned to hold a press call Monday morning with Democratic leaders in the Legislature, but GOP leaders were not listed as attending.

Divided Legislature split on bonding bill, worker contracts

Republicans and Democrats in the divided Statehouse disagreed on the ideal size of a bonding bill and they held different expectations on what should come along with the bill.

Senate Republicans said lawmakers should advance a tax bill to offset the financial hardship business owners faced due to the pandemic and the state's response to containing it. They also argued the state should not approve prenegotiated state employee contracts scheduled to give workers a raise in July but instead reopen negotiations and make the raise retroactive if the state has a budget surplus next year.

House Democrats, meanwhile, said the contracts should be passed as they were negotiated between labor unions and the Walz administration. And they argued that Republicans' concerns about the governor's response to the pandemic shouldn't hold up a bonding bill.

“We need to resolve these state worker contracts and not throw the whole state workforce into chaos, especially in the middle of a pandemic when these people are actually working and performing essential services on our behalf,” House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, D-Golden Valley, said Saturday.

The House ratified the contracts last week, but the Senate did not. And it appeared state workers would face a pay cut as the contracts would be voided without the approval of both chambers.

In the nearly empty Capitol, typical end-of-session demonstrations or lobbying efforts were largely absent. Interest groups aimed to put in their final appeals via social media and leaders over the phone and Zoom attempted to strike a final deal.

“The problem with COVID and doing many things by Zoom is some of the intensity of the people around us that bring the pressure to help us get to the end," Gazelka said Sunday afternoon. "None of that’s here so people aren’t out in the hallways, the different parts of the end of session that just isn’t there it causes some people to not feel the pressure."

COVID-19 response chafes GOP lawmakers

In the Minnesota House, GOP lawmakers dug in on their disagreements with Walz's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and spent more than an hour pushing against the Department of Education's guidance encouraging online graduation ceremonies.

They brought forth an amendment to a broader education bill that would have allowed high schools to hold graduation ceremonies this spring, despite the Walz administration's orders to the contrary in light of the pandemic.

Legislators accused Walz of "robbing" high schoolers of their milestones, with Rep. Mary Franson, R-Alexandria, encouraging Minnesotans to hold "underground" graduation celebrations anyway.

The discussion spiraled into legislators reminiscing about their own high school coming of age: Rep. Eric Lucero, R-Dayton remembered eating dinner in his tuxedo at Old Country Buffet before going to prom, and Rep. Dean Urdahl said he lost his senior year oration contest after making a speech in support of the Vietnam War, thanks to "those darn liberal judges."

Rep. Cheryl Youakim, D-Hopkins, the primary author of the omnibus bill, said the missed graduation ceremonies are sad for seniors, but "this pandemic has robbed us of many things we love." The amendment was ultimately defeated by a 61-69 vote.

House Minority Leader earlier this week said he planned to block a bonding bill in that chamber unless Walz ended a peacetime emergency, which granted him broader authority. Walz on Wednesday extended his authority an additional 30 days.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.