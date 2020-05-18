Tricia Zunker figures she can whittle away at Tom Tiffany enough to claim victory in the 2020 general election. Announcing her intentions Monday, May 18, she said her campaign will focus on health care costs and working families seeking to recover from the pandemic.

The Wausau Democrat lost by 14.4 percentage points to Tiffany, a Minocqua Republican, in the May 12 special election. Tiffany, a state lawmaker, replaces former U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy, who won the right-leaning district by around 20 percentage points in 2014, 2016 and 2018. The district was key to Donald Trump's winning the Wisconsin electoral votes in 2016.

“Now more than ever, the people of northern Wisconsin need a voice in Congress fighting for them – people like the family farmers and working people I come from,” said Zunker, who serves on the Wausau School Board. “While we came up short in the special election under unprecedented circumstances, the situation will be very different in November.”

Zunker touted that she narrowed margins throughout the district despite a global pandemic and low voter turnout.

The expansive 7th District district includes Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Burnett, St. Croix, Chippewa (partial), Clark, Douglas, Florence, Forest, Iron, Jackson (partial), Juneau (partial), Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Monroe (partial) Oneida, Polk, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, Taylor, Vilas, Washburn and Wood (partial) counties.

In St. Croix County, Tiffany defeated Zunker by more than 8 percentage points.

"Throughout this campaign, one thing was made resoundingly clear: the people of our district want a strong, experienced voice who will take some Northwoods commonsense to Washington, D.C.," Tiffany said in a victory statement.

He vowed to work with the president "to get our families safely through these rough times and back to prosperity."

All of Wisconsin's congressional seats — including the 7th District — will be up for election in November. The primary will be held Aug. 11.