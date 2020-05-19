RED WING -- Janie Farrar will step down from the School Board and run for mayor. The announcement came Tuesday, the morning after she told fellow board members she would be leaving after eight years.

“I am really excited for this next leadership opportunity, and I look forward to helping our city continue to address various needs, as well as highlight Red Wing to all,” she said in a news release.

Farrar, who was elected to two terms on the Red Wing School Board beginning in 2012, serves on the Goodhue County Park Board. She is the current chair of the Red Wing Family YMCA Board and has served in multiple volunteer capacities for various community organizations.

Farrar is a current University of Minnesota-Humphrey School of Public Affairs policy fellow.

“Through my policy fellow work, I have continued to work with and learn from various Minnesota leaders from diverse backgrounds -- urban and rural; government, nonprofit and business. I know how important partnerships are for communities, and I look forward to working with all residents to make our city even stronger,” she said.

Mayor Sean Dowse has not said whether he will seek another term.

Filing for the county and municipal races opened Tuesday, May 19, and will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 2. The last day to withdraw is June 4.

Filings for school boards don't open until this summer.

The primary election will be held Tuesday, Aug. 11. The general election will be Tuesday, Nov. 3.