RED WING — Goodhue County has collected about 99% of its property tax payments that were due May 15.

The county had offered property owners the option of filing for an abatement of penalties for late payments, and that program is still active, however the vast majority of those payments have been made, Commissioner Barney Nesseth said.

"What I’m hearing from the farmers is that the fall might be more of an issue," Nesseth told the board Tuesday, May 18, during a discussion about the abatement program.

Chairman Paul Drotos said the program, which was put in place quickly to help property owners who were struggling due to the economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, worked well for those individuals who needed it.

"Most of these applications have been turned around in a day or two," Drotos said, adding applications for the abatement of penalties would be accepted through May 30.

In other business, the board approved a resolution to work with the Minnesota Department of Transportation District 6 on a potential study to determine a design for a future interchange at U.S. Highway 52 and County Road 7, including a potential sharing in the cost of the study.

The intersection is due for repaving and reconstruction that will include J-turn lanes that will help reduce vehicle crashes, according to MnDOT. That project will cost $650,000 and is scheduled to begin spring 2021.

The county will not share in the costs of the 2021 project, however the county would be expected to chip in between 15 and 25% of any interchange, a project that would run at least 10 times the cost of the 2021 project.