ST. PAUL — Minnesota restaurants, bars and hair salons will be allowed to reopen June 1 with new safety protocols in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus, state officials announced Wednesday, May 20.

Under new guidance from the Walz administration, restaurants will be able to offer outdoor dining options and barbers and salons will be able to service customers in their shops. In both settings, new safeguards will have to be implemented to limit the potential transmission of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

Gov. Tim Walz and health officials said the move was the latest effort to allow businesses to restart while also attempting to curb the spread of COVID-19. In both settings, employees will be asked to wear masks and the state will recommend that customers also wear them while having their hair done or waiting for food.

“These health guidelines are not an impediment to opening our economy, they’re the key to opening our economy,” Walz said. “While it’s not perfect, it’s safe and it’s moving the dial.”

The news comes after the businesses have remained largely shuttered for months and as some owners said they would reopen in violation of the state's stay-safe order. One Albany, Minnesota bar tried to reopen Monday but after Attorney General Keith Ellison sued the owner and a Stearns County judge issued a restraining order, the owners walked back their plans.

The closures have financially gutted many businesses and dozens announced they would close permanently as a result.

Campgrounds and charter boat services would also be allowed to open under the latest orders with guidance from the state. But gyms and fitness centers, theaters, bowling alleys, churches and other places of amusement would have to wait. Plans to allow bigger social gathering spaces to reopen would likely come later in the summer, the governor said.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Wednesday reported that 645 more Minnesotans had tested positive for the illness, bringing the total to date to 17,670. Health officials warn that count underreports the number of Minnesotans who have or have had COVID-19. In all, 777 people have died from the disease and its complications and 550 were hospitalized with the illness.

Beginning June 1, restaurants and bars can reopen for dine-in services on patios or outdoor dining spaces and tables must be six feet apart. Takeout and delivery options can continue under the order. Patrons will need to make reservations and restaurants will have to limit capacity at 50 people.

Groups visiting bars and restaurants will be limited to groups of four or six if the customers are a family.

And personal care businesses like tattoo parlors, hair salons and barbershops would be able to open their doors on the same date if they operate at 25% capacity. State officials recommend that business owners temperature check customers before offering services and required that workers and customers wear masks. Customers will have to make reservations for services.

The news of the gradual reopenings received mixed reviews Wednesday with some business owners celebrating at the chance to reopen and others calling for a quicker move to opening restaurants, bars and other services.

"Many of our Main Street businesses cannot afford to wait until June 1st," House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, said in a news release. "Outdoor seating at bars and restaurants should begin immediately — we need to trust our businesses to protect the health and safety of employees and customers."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This story will be updated. As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.