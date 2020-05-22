RED WING — Mayor Sean Dowse is running for re-election. Dowse said he feels a deep commitment to seeing the people of Red Wing through the COVID-19 crisis.

“The position of mayor has become much more than presiding at ceremonial functions. So much education, training, planning and follow-up have been invested already, it is my duty to see us through,” he said Friday.

Dowse noted that the pandemic has cut into the economic progress Red Wing has been enjoying for several years.

“I intend to partner with residents and our local businesses to restore our vibrant economy. There is no one-size-fits-all solution. It is vital that we have local leaders willing to travel to St. Paul and stand up for Red Wing,” he said, adding, “My number one goal is to keep Red Wing a safe, prosperous, and an affordable place to raise a family or spend your retirement years.”

He said he considers the continued vibrancy of Red Wing’s boards and commissions among his successes.

"As the Sheldon Theater director, I became adept at finding talented people. It has been very rewarding to work directly with residents willing to volunteer their time and unique abilities to help carve out our combined vision for the future," he said.

Dowse is serving his first term as Red Wing mayor.