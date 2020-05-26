With eight days to go in the filing period, individuals are still filing for local government seats. So far a slim majority of Red Wing City Council and Goodhue County Board races are unopposed.

The incumbents for the City Council (Kim Beise, Ward 1; John Becker, Ward 2; Evan Brown, Wards 3&4) are currently running unopposed.

The Red Wing mayoral race currently has two candidates: Janie Farrar, who served on the Red Wing School Board for eight years, and incumbent Sean Dowse, who is seeking a second term.

The Goodhue County Board currently has one unopposed race: Linda Flanders of District 1. Flanders won a special election in 2019 and will now be seeking her first full term.

Currently there are two individuals running for District 5: Edward Moritz, and incumbent Paul Drotos.

Goodhue County District 3 does not have an incumbent as Commissioner Barney Nesseth announced that he will not be seeking another term on the board. Three individuals have filed for the seat: Todd Greseth, Phillip Charles Parrish and Rod Steele.

Filing will be open until 5 p.m., Tuesday, June 2.

For individuals who would like to run for mayor or the City Council, there are two ways to file, according to City Clerk Teri Swanson:

City Hall is closed to the public, but candidates can call Swanson at 651-385-3615 or 651-380-7313 to schedule a time to get the Affidavit of Candidacy form. The candidate would need to complete and sign the form, have it notarized (Swanson can notarize) and return the form to her along with a $5 check payable to the City of Red Wing. The candidate can also fill out the Affidavit of Candidacy form found on the Minnesota Secretary of State website, have it notarized and mail the signed/notarized form to Swanson: 315 W. Fourth St., along with a $5 check payable to the City of Red Wing.

Candidates can also hand deliver this form to City Hall.

Individuals who plan to run for county offices should go to co.goodhue.mn.us/143/Elections and click on the "Affidavit of Candidacy" form. The form needs to be notarized once it is filled out, which can be done at a bank or through an online service. Notarization can also be done at the Government Center when it reopens.

Forms should be dropped in the drop box at the Government Center or mail along with a check for the filing fee, which is $50.

Candidates for mayor and council in other Goodhue County cities must file with their respective city clerk.

Goodhue County Soil & Water Conservation District seats also will be on the ballot.

Filings for local school boards don't open until this summer.

The primary election will be held Tuesday, Aug. 11. The general election will be Tuesday, Nov. 3.