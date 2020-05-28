ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday, May 28, activated the Minnesota National Guard to assist Minneapolis police and other law enforcement in containing demonstrations against the Minneapolis Police Department following overnight looting and fires in the area.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey had called on the state to deploy the Minnesota National Guard to the city as demonstrators protesting the death of George Floyd spread beyond the areas local police expected and began setting fire to more than a dozen storefronts.

It was the third day people gathered near the site where a police officer knelt on Floyd's neck for several minutes while he called out for help. Floyd later died.

"George Floyd’s death should lead to justice and systemic change, not more death and destruction. As George Floyd’s family has said, ‘Floyd would not want people to get hurt. He lived his life protecting people,’" Walz said in a news release. "Let’s come together to rebuild, remember, and seek justice for George Floyd."

The activation comes despite opposition from protesters and African American community leaders who'd advocated against escalated policing. The Minneapolis NAACP on Thursday tweeted that the National Guard presence was not needed and asked for law enforcement to deescalate the scene.

The National Guard is not needed! Minneapolis needs resources to support mental health, community building, and businesses.

Frey said Minneapolis enabled a unified command structure that allowed it to bring in additional jurisdictions to assist with law enforcement needs, including 200 troopers from the State Patrol. Police from St. Paul and suburban police forces on Wednesday night joined Minneapolis officers in responding to demonstrations. The activation and a peacetime emergency declaration free up state patrol helicopters and fixed wing aircraft to help monitor demonstrations and access to the State Emergency Operations Center, which had been activated due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

State and local leaders on Thursday urged demonstrators to gather peacefully to avoid further trauma to a community reeling from Floyd's death and the aftermath of protests against the Minneapolis Police Department. And they opposed sending in more law enforcement to an already tense scene. Peaceful protests continued in Minneapolis Thursday afternoon while reports of looting in St. Paul forced the shutdown of several buildings.

Outside a Target store on University Avenue, protesters threw objects at police officers and broke windows of squad cars. Looters in the area broke windows and doors of several stores and stole objects from within.

And St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter urged demonstrators to stay calm and asked that they stay at home to continue honoring Floyd's life.

"I’m angry/ sad as anyone & pushing for the officers who killed George Floyd to be arrested ASAP," he wrote. "Destroying places we rely on for jobs, food & medicine won’t help us prevent it from happening again."

Overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning, groups of looters broke through windows and doors of storefronts in the Powderhorn neighborhood and began taking merchandise. And one man died after being shot nearby, police said early Thursday.

Protesters and police clashed at times, with demonstrators throwing rocks and projectiles at officers and firefighters. Police used chemical irritants and rubber bullets to push back groups of protesters and looters. Police heads on Thursday said they suspected outside groups were involved in the destruction as community leaders didn't recognize several demonstrators.

Dozens of stores had been looted early Thursday. And a group of demonstrators set fires to several stores and restaurants in the area, along with an apartment building under construction. The Minneapolis Fire Department reported 16 structure fires.

Protesters early Thursday began the third day of demonstrations at the site where Floyd was detained by police and at the 3rd precinct. And there were reports of looting in St. Paul early in the day.

“We feel as if there was a knee on all of our collective necks, a knee that says, 'black life does not matter,'” Minneapolis Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins said Thursday. "I am a part of this system to help to take that knee off of our necks and that is the work I will be doing ... I know that something has got to change."

Jenkins called on elected officials to declare a state of emergency declaring racism as a public health issue and she urged demonstrators and others to gather and protest without violence. Jenkins and others said community and faith leaders would be out Thursday calling for peace and setting up a healing site at the precinct.

"We need peace and calm in our streets and I am begging you for that," Jenkins said.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said his department would allow peaceful protests to continue but would take action against those looting or setting fires.

"Even prior to Mr. Floyd's death, we have had a community that has been in trauma for quite some time. And what I cannot allow as chief is for others to compound that trauma. So, if individuals, as occurred last night, are committing behaviors and acts which are criminal ... I cannot allow that," Arradondo said. "I am committed to making sure we restore peace and security in our community."

Frey on Thursday said he was hopeful that Minneapolis would rise to the occasion and continue mourning Floyd without violence.

"We must restore the peace so we can do this hard work together," Frey said. "At this time when one crisis is sandwiched against the other, this could be a marker. This could be the point in time when several years from now we can know that we rose to right the wrongs of the past."