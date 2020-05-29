ST. PAUL — The former Minneapolis police officer shown kneeling on George Floyd's neck in a viral video has been arrested.

Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington on Friday, May 29, announced the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension took former officer Derke Chauvin into custody earlier in the day. Information about the apprehension and charges were not immediately available Friday.

Harrington said three other officers involved in Floyd's arrest were not apprehended Friday. And Harrington said additional details would be forthcoming Friday.

Floyd, 46, died at the hospital Monday, May 25, after he was apprehended by Minneapolis police on a forgery charge. Video footage of the incident shows Floyd and others asking a police officer to stop as he knelt on Floyd’s neck for several minutes.

Police initially said Floyd was sent to the hospital when he experienced medical distress during an arrest.

The viral video sparked state and federal investigations into Floyd's death and it prompted outrage in the state and beyond. Several local and state officials called for the officers involved to be prosecuted. The four officers present at the scene — Chauvin, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng — were fired Tuesday.

Protests over the death extended into their third day Thursday with demonstrators again facing off with Minneapolis police officers at the 3rd precinct. Overnight, looters broke into several stores in the area and set fire to at least 16 businesses. And protesters for a time took over the precinct before burning it down.

Widespread looting was reported in St. Paul on Thursday and suburban communities began locking down in anticipation of further break-ins.