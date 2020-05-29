ELLSWORTH -- Like many organizations today, the Pierce County Board of Supervisors is struggling with how and when to hold regular meetings.

“We’ve been canceling some meetings,” said Jeff Holst, board chair. “We’ve been doing some meetings remotely. For some meetings, we give them the option of calling in, and that is going OK.”

During the early weeks of the coronavirus crisis, the board, which has a large meeting room, was able to spread people out and have a meeting using social distancing. However, the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Pierce County doubled during the week of May 14-20, creating more problems for public meetings.

“At first, we didn’t have a lot of cases in the county,” he said, “but those numbers are starting to go up. We are trying to promote more use of facemasks and sanitizer. If we don’t need to have a meeting, we’re not going to have it.”

Jason Matthys, administrative coordinator, said “Pierce County is in limited capacity for hosting meetings right now, at least until further notice. Many of the standing committee meetings have been postponed unless there is a substantive issue requiring timely action.”

To hold remote meetings, the board has used platforms such as WebEx and Go To Meeting, Matthys explained. For some smaller committee meetings, they have used conference calls so they could have a minimal number of people in the meeting room and yet allow the public to participate remotely.

The pandemic conditions have also caused changes for the county staff. Many of them have been working remotely when possible. This seems to be working well, according to Holst, and the staff members are doing a good job of getting their work done.

“People seem to be very productive, and I think morale is good. They don’t have to drive to work,” Holst said. “This is going to change the way we look at running our business from now on.”

If more people are working from home, it might reduce the need for large buildings that are expensive to build and maintain, he said.

Holst said he has recently seen groups of cars and motorcycles with people standing around them, a trend that concerns him.

“I wish people would stay from mass gatherings,” he said. “We all did fantastic the first eight weeks of this, but now people are sick of it. I do think it has slowed the spread. We learn more every day.”