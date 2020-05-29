CHERRY GROVE TOWNSHIP — Goodhue County farmer Keith Allen has filed for the District 3 seat on the Goodhue County Board.

Allen, who represents District 1 on the Minnesota Farm Bureau Board of Directors, serves as a Cherry Grove Township supervisor and the current vice president of Dale Lutheran Church. Additionally, he serves on the Operation Roundup committee for the Goodhue Co-Op Electric board.

"I want to make sure that this district and Goodhue County continues to be a great place to raise a family and start a business. I will bring problem-solving, negotiating and leadership skills to help the people of District 3 as commissioner," he said.

The seat is without an incumbent after Commissioner Barney Nesseth announced this month that he will not seek a second term. There are now four individuals in the race for District 3: Allen, Phillip Charles Parrish, Rod Steele and Todd Greseth, who will face off in the Aug. 11 primary.

Goodhue County District 3 included Kenyon, Wanamingo, Pine Island and Dennison, plus surrounding townships.

Filing for local elections, including Goodhue County Board seats will be open until 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 2.

The general election will be Tuesday, Nov. 3.