ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz and several other officials provide an update on Minnesota’s response to protests and public safety concerns that have occurred in the Twin Cities.

The press conference began at 9:30 a.m., Sunday, May 31, with notice sent to media moments prior to it starting.

Watch a replay of the video below.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.