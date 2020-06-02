On Monday, Andy Klitzke filed to run for the Red Wing City Council Ward 2 seat. Klitzke will challenge incumbent John Becker.
“It is time to move forward with the people’s business. I plan to work together with residents to make Red Wing an even better city. My campaign is about listening to my neighbors and earning their trust. I hope to be the person they believe deserves to be their voice on our City Council," he said in news releases.
The filing period for local elections closes at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 2.