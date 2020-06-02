ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz will announce next steps in the state’s response to George Floyd’s death at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 2.

Walz will be joined by Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan, Department of Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero, Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington, and Major General Jon A. Jensen

Watch a livestream of the event below. Refresh your browser closer to the start time if the video player does not display.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.