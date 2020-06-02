RED WING — As it has worked to report on, track and help people deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, Goodhue County has racked up a bill of $308,211 in combined work hours and equipment, according to a report delivered Tuesday to commissioners.

"County staff has put in over 5,000 hours on that," said Kelly Bolin, the county's finance controller.

Bolin told the board the county should expect about $18,666 in reimbursement from a FEMA fund designed to alleviate certain COVID-19 costs incurred by local governments.

Commissioner Brad Anderson said the federal government has sent $2.1 billion for a Coronavirus Relief Fund, and about 40 percent of that should be coming to the counties and local governments. So, the county could see more funds reimbursed.

Anderson added that the disbursement of those funds still needs to be approved by the Minnesota Legislature.

"If they get back in session in June, some of that CARES Act money meant for counties might funnel down," Anderson said. "The main thing is the state needs to get that done and get that out to us."

Commissioner Barney Nesseth commended the county for tracking its hours and costs on COVID-19 so the county might better apply for reimbursement funds when those funds become available.

In other business, as part of the consent agenda the County Board approved submission of the draft of the Solid Waste Designation Ordinance to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency for review. Once reviewed and approved by the MPCA, the ordinance would go back to the county for final approval. The ordinance is part of the closed landfill compact between the county and the state, which can help protect the county from lawsuits based on any environmental damage caused by the landfill.

The board also school liaison contracts for sheriff's deputies at schools in Kenyon-Wanamingo and Pine Island.