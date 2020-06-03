Haley was first elected in 2016 and has completed her second term in the Legislature. She has served on the following committees: Health and Human Services Finance, Education, Jobs & Economic Development, Commerce, and a Water sub-committee.

“The past four years have been an honor and a responsibility – especially in these difficult times – that I don’t take lightly. There’s much more work to be done to uphold our communities’ values. I am eager to continue my work to support the small businesses and farmers that drive our local economy, to ensure accessible and affordable health care and to advocate for strong schools that provide our children with the knowledge and skills they will need to compete in an ever-changing job market," she said in a news release.