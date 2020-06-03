Lifelong Red Wing resident Mike Wilson announced Wednesday that he is a candidate for mayor. He filed Tuesday, which was the final day.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated the need for more people in public office that have experience in both the public and private sector. As we begin the recovery from the pandemic, I believe it’s important to have a mayor who can help Red Wing rebuild its economy," he said in a news release.

Wilson, a 1970 graduate of Red Wing’s Central High School, has spent most of his life involved in the family business, Wilson Oil Co. Located on Old West Main Street, the company was founded by his father in 1945, and Wilson ran the company for many years. He sold the company in 2017 though he remains active in the day-to-day operations of the firm.

In addition to his business experience, Wilson has been involved in public service as well. He is the former president of both the Red Wing Planning Commission and the Red Wing Port Authority.

“Red Wing is an incredibly special place,” Wilson said. “We’re blessed with natural beauty and incredible resources. I want to serve as mayor to help ensure that we remain one of Minnesota’s finest communities.”

Two other people have filed for mayor. Sean Dowse, the incumbent, and Janie Farrar, a Red Wing School Board member. The primary election Aug. 11 will narrow the field to two.