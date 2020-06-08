MINNEAPOLIS — A Hennepin County judge on Monday, June 8, set bail at $1 million for Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer caught on video kneeling on George Floyd's neck while Floyd and others asked for help.

Fourth Judicial District Judge Jeannice Reding signed an order setting bail at $1 million for the charge of second-degree murder in connection with Floyd's death if Chauvin agreed to certain conditions or at $1.25 million if he did not. Conditions for the lower rate of conditional release included barring Chauvin from contacting Floyd's family and from working in law enforcement or removing his firearms.

Chauvin made a brief court appearance Monday via video and didn't immediately comment on the proceedings or the increase in bail set. He had not yet posted bail Monday afternoon.

Chauvin and three other officers — J. Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao — have been charged and fired from their positions with the department in connection to Floyd's death following the incident. Kueng, Lane and Thao were charged with aiding and abetting and remain in jail. Cauvhin also faces charges of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The next hearing in Chauvin's case is set to be held June 29.