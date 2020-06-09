ST. PAUL — Insurance claims from Twin Cities businesses damaged in rioting could easily exceed $100 million, according to an estimate Monday, June 8 from a Minnesota insurance association.

St. Paul is still tallying the losses, and Minneapolis estimated at least $55 million in damages as of last week.

Gov. Tim Walz walked along St. Paul’s University Avenue on Monday, where he surveyed the damage left behind from looting, arson and other destruction that came primarily on May 28 and 29. He also took in murals painted by black artists — with messages of solidarity, anger and hope — on boarded-up windows, an effort coordinated by Springboard for the Arts.

Walz heard from business owners, community leaders and elected officials about the help needed to restore businesses economically and their desire to keep the business community diverse.

In the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody on May 25, thousands of people have protested peacefully, though there were also days of widespread unrest.

Speaking inside Elsa’s House of Sleep — a black, family-owned furniture store in St. Paul’s Midway area — Walz said he understands in Minneapolis and St. Paul that there is “fear that we’ll do a typical rebuilding thing with big government setting up grant programs and picking winners and losers, and losing the sense of community that we have and of fear of gentrification.”

That’s why “the solutions will come from the community,” Walz said.

Courtney Henry spoke up Monday, saying he and his father are owners of McDonald’s restaurants, including in the Midway. They have been part of the St. Paul business community for nearly 30 years.

“This tragic murder of George Floyd has brought a lot of things forward,” said Henry, who is a black business owner. “It’s been painful going through this personally.”

Henry said they want to see social justice and for the small-business community to have a seat at the table to keep the Midway area diverse.

Walz and members of Congress have said they’ll seek federal aid for rebuilding. The governor said Monday that he’s also exploring whether bonding — which is typically for public infrastructure in Minnesota — could be used to help private businesses.

Sen. Sandy Pappas, DFL-St. Paul, said she and other legislators — Democrats and Republicans, from suburban and rural areas — would be back on Tuesday to see the damage in St. Paul and Minneapolis.

Legislators, who will be having a special session, are putting together an economic relief package that will focus on small and minority-owned businesses, said Rep. Rena Moran, DFL-St. Paul.

In St. Paul, officials are compiling information for U.S. Small Business Association recovery loans and there are about 330 businesses on the list, according to Ricardo Cervantes, Department of Safety and Inspections director.

National catastrophe designation

Property Claim Services, a unit of a Verisk Analytics, designated the riots in the Minneapolis area as a catastrophe, which indicates losses will be at least $25 million, according to a Sunday statement from the national organization.

That designation allows insurers to call in catastrophe adjusters, according to Mark Kulda, vice president of public affairs for the Insurance Federation of Minnesota, which represents about 45 insurance companies.

Kulda said Monday he estimates businesses in the Twin Cities will make insurance claims totaling at least $100 million — from buildings that were burned down or damaged, merchandise stolen or ruined, and lost revenue.

That estimate doesn’t include damage to public infrastructure, such as the 3rd police precinct in Minneapolis, or large corporations because they are self insured, Kulda said. Also not included are businesses that didn’t have insurance.

Kulda said he’s been told some insurance companies have already made payments to businesses.