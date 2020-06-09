For about a year the commission has been working to address handling issues raised by the public.

Community engagement specialist Michelle Leise serves as the staff liaison to the commission. She told the council, “The HRC hasn’t really had a set process for the last few years on what happens when someone has a human rights concern and brings it to the commission.”

The proposal created by the HRC and brought to the council comprises five steps for commission members to follow. They are:

HRC hears concerns and directs the person to resources. HRC encourages communication (the HRC member asks if the resident is willing to speak with the person who they are accusing of a human rights violation). HRC documents the concern without including names to maintain privacy. The group may meet and talk about options for the case. The draft states: “If matter is not legal or criminal, group may meet to listen and discuss. Next steps are variable.” HRC learns and educates.

The City Council had a couple of reservations for the proposed process.

“We’re not asking people to be therapists to join the HRC, or counselors. We’re asking citizens to be members of the HRC. And I’m not really sure this is their pay grade," Council member John Becker said.

“I have to give the HRC a lot of credit for what they came up with. I do think there is a clear, concise appropriate process. I also share data privacy concerns and I want to be absolutely sure we won’t cross into there," Council members Evan Brown said.

Council member Kim Beise stated, “I do believe that training needs to be done because no one has these skills to be able to listen to somebody and document it just naturally.”

Data privacy was a continual focus by council members: there needs to be a way to ensure that data is not accidentally shared when it is confidential.

The HRC will take the City Council’s comments and work to implement them into a revised draft.

Expanding the HRC

The City Council also voted to approve the HRC expanding from nine to 11 members. This comes after the HRC expanded from seven to nine members two years ago.

“They’re tackling more projects and events and wanted more members to help execute that plan,” Leise said, adding that it is important that the HRC continues to be diverse and represent the community.

Julie Martin, the chair of the HRC, told the council:

“People join the HRC because they’re passionate about human rights and I think, as is obvious by this week, there’s work to do in every city in this country. And so we want to be an action group. We want to do things that are going to help our city be more inclusive.”

The motion passed unanimously.