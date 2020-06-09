NEW RICHMOND -- To support business owners who have been hurt by COVID-19, the New Richmond City Council approved reducing the 2020-2021 liquor license fees to the state minimum.

All liquor licenses will be $50 for the following year. Mayor Fred Horne said this will help people in the community that have been hurting.

“This is a way to help the owners,” he said.

Staff initially proposed reducing the fees by 50%. Other cities in the area have made reductions of 25%, City Clerk Michelle Scanlan said, but she felt that did not address the anticipated lower use of these businesses and the unknowns of the future.

“I feel better offering more help if we’re in a position to do so,” Scanlan said.

At a 50% reduction, the impact on the city budget would be $7,550. Reducing the fees to the state minimum means an additional decrease of $4,800.

The initial proposed reduction was accounted for in the city’s financial sustainability plan.

Pandemic finances

The plan sets out financial and operational changes for the city as it deals with the effects of the pandemic.

The city has spent about $137,000 due to COVID-19, mainly wage-related, as well as for supplies.

Starting in March, the city made cuts including reducing the capital projects budget, reducing operating budgets by 25%, suspending staff development and wellness budgets, freezing hiring of intern and seasonal positions, as well as the library director position and requiring approval for purchases over $100.

The city cut $971,000 in expenditures through April 30, Finance Director Rae Ann Ailts.

She had anticipated a $450,000 revenue decrease due to COVID-19, but current trends show the decrease will be between $255,000 to $280,000.

Ailts said she recommends the city continues these measures through the end of 2020. This plan would reduce expenditures by $500,000.

Doing so will preserve city reserves and provide a surplus for 2021. It also provides necessary resources in case a resurgence happens, Ailts said.

Council member Kari Kraft asked if the reductions have had any impact on staff’s ability to provide services to residents. Ailts said they have not had a negative effect on essential services. Some recreation maintenance has been affected and deferral of training does have an impact, she said, but those are not necessarily noticeable to the community.

Staff will bring monthly financial updates to the council. There is always an opportunity to make changes if needed, Ailts said.

Kraft said she’d like them to be mindful of the staffing, especially the library director position. She also said the city had a good capital improvement plan, and it would be nice to see of those things continue.