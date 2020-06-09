RED WING -- At the end of May, Matt Bruns was endorsed by the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party for the Minnesota House District 21A seat currently held by Republican Barb Haley. Now he will begin educating voters.

Bruns is a resident of downtown Red Wing and works as a union special education teacher in Intermediate School District 917. Specifically, he spends his days at an alternative learning center that prepares students from all walks of life for the world that exists after high school, he said in his official candidacy announcement this week.

In his work, Bruns said he has fought for improved outcomes for students with educationally diagnosed disabilities, but has also worked to improve education at large through union activism. He believes the time is now to improve school funding.

“The funding disparities between individual communities in Minnesota is alarming. Without full and equitable funding, we perpetuate inequality and it falls hard on greater Minnesota," Bruns said in a news release.

“But our campaign is about more than education funding,” said Bruns. “I fight for the advancement of District 21A into the future. I want to move Minnesota forward.”

Bruns will focus on rural broadband access, environmental protections, workers’ rights, expansion of affordable healthcare and efforts to reduce production costs for the agricultural sector and promote fair prices in the marketplace.

Bruns’ campaign has earned the endorsements of the Minnesota Association of Professional Employees, Teamsters Joint Council 32, and the DFL Environmental Caucus. “We hope to continue to earn the support of the working class of 21A,” Bruns said.