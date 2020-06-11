ST. PAUL — Minnesota lawmakers on Friday are set to return to the Capitol to take up reforms to the state's policing laws and weigh next steps in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their actions could end a peacetime emergency spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic and limit Gov. Tim Walz's vast executive authority. Legislators could pass more than $1 billion in local construction projects and green light millions of dollars in COVID-19 aid for businesses, families and local governments.

And they could take up a slate of changes to the state's policing laws in the wake of George Floyd's death following a fatal encounter with an ex-Minneapolis police officer.

But in the hours ahead of the special session, leaders in the divided Legislature appeared to have different priorities for the overtime session. And partisan disagreements threatened to again block the passage of several bills.

Before lawmakers return to the Capitol Friday, here's what you need to know.

Why are they coming back?

Walz on Wednesday announced he would again extend his peacetime emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic and that triggered legislative action. The House of Representatives and Senate will vote on whether to block the extension of the peacetime emergency and additional executive authority for the Walz administration another 30 days.

Both chambers need to vote down the extension to block it. GOP lawmakers who hold a majority in the Senate have signaled they'll vote to end the peacetime emergency while Democrats who control the House have said they'll vote to allow the extension.

Republicans said they oppose the governor's continued peacetime authority because they feel he hasn't adequately consulted with the Legislature and they think his executive actions have gone too far. Some have said the extension signals an unwillingness to work with lawmakers and have said they won't work on other priorities until Walz drops it.

"The time for emergency powers has long passed, the governor’s own modeling is failing in spectacular fashion," House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, said. "The governor cannot justify extending the emergency powers."

The peacetime emergency lets the administration activate the National Guard to help respond to the pandemic and pull down federal disaster funds. And Walz and Democrats in the Legislature said those abilities, as well as the option to more quickly issue executive actions, remain important in dealing with the pandemic.

“I would caution against that,” Walz said of ending the peacetime emergency. “We are still in this.”

Will they take up other issues?

Lawmakers also have a variety of issues to take up after they went unfinished in the regular legislative session. They are set to consider a borrowing bill to fund public construction projects around the state, the next round of aid for businesses, homeowners and others affected by the pandemic and a tax bill.

Following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Walz has also called on lawmakers to take up a slate of police accountability and criminal justice bills as part of the special session. The governor and Democratic leaders said the policing reforms will be their top priority.

What are the policing proposals they're considering?

Walz and members of the People of Color and Indigenous Caucus on Thursday put forth a set of proposals aimed at re-writing policing laws to adjust officer training and accountability. Among the proposals were plans to ban chokehold and warrior training, boost mental health and de-escalation training, fund community responders to work alongside officers and fund community healing initiatives and create an independent office to review instances of deadly force.

"It's up to us in the Legislature to make transformative change," Sen. Jeff Hayden, D-Minneapolis, said. "Black folks are sick and tired of literally suffering."

The lawmakers also said they would push forward a bill that would restore the right to vote to felons who've completed their jail sentence.

That proposal and the slate of ideas put forth by DFL lawmakers of color drew a rebuke from a Republican leader who said GOP ideas should also be included in conversations about criminal justice reform.

"If Democrats are serious about working on real reforms, they need to put every option on the table — even ones that might make their union campaign contributors uncomfortable," House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, said.

When will the special session end?

There's no clear end date for the special session and lawmakers can remain in session as long as they see fit. Walz on Wednesday said they should remain in session as long as it is needed to advance police accountability bills, a bonding bill, COVID-19 aid funding and other legislation that didn't get done during the regular session.

He also asked lawmakers to work with him to set out protections against eviction for homeowners and renters who can't pay rent due to the pandemic and state response and outline ways to transition away from his broad executive authority under the peacetime emergency.

House Speaker Melissa Hortman, D-Brooklyn Park, said the Legislature would work until it passed proposals that could address Floyd's death and prevent future instances of police deadly force.

“We will take as long as it takes to address that injustice,” Hortman said.

What's with the discussion about a statue?

American Indian activists on Wednesday pulled down a statue of Christopher Columbus on the state Capitol grounds, citing frustrations about the role Columbus played in decimating Native American communities across the country and in Minnesota.

Walz and public safety officials on Wednesday said they were aware of intents to take down the statute before it happened and State Patrol officers at the scene stood down as the statue was pulled to the ground.

The response fueled frustration from some lawmakers and generated support from others.

“Yesterday, the Governor failed the state of Minnesota, again. They knew there was a threat to the Christopher Columbus statue, and he failed to adequately protect it," Gazelka said in a news release. "The mob mentality to do whatever people want without repercussion has got to stop."

Walz said activists concerned about the statute should've followed formal processes to seek its removal and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, the highest-ranking Native American woman in an executive office, said she was glad to see the statue removed.

"I will not shed a tear over the loss of a statue that honored someone that by of his own admission sold 9- and 10-year-old girls into sex slavery," Flanagan said. "There is no honor in the legacy of Christopher Columbus."

Flanagan said a Capitol preservation board would take up a more formal conversation about the statue and other artwork and artifacts that raised concerns for Minnesotans.