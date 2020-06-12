ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Legislature on Friday, June 12, split on extending the state's peacetime emergency because of COVID-19, allowing the governor's expanded authority to continue.

In the first day of a special legislative session, the Senate on a 38-29 vote passed a resolution that would've denied the extension of the peacetime emergency while the House of Representatives on a 73-61 vote sunk the proposal. The resolution needed support from both chambers to override Gov. Tim Walz's order continuing of the emergency through July 13.

The debates came as the number of COVID-19 deaths in the state climbed to 1,274 and positive cases reached 29,795 of more than 395,000 tested to date.

The House and Senate also advanced $62 million in grant and loan funding for small business owners affected by the pandemic and the state's efforts to curb it. And leaders in both chambers said they expected to pass a more than $1.3 billion bonding bill, greenlight federal COVID-19 aid for cities and counties and move forward police accountability measures.

But the specifics for those plans weren't immediately clear Friday. Legislative leaders were divided over the plans for what to cover during the special session and when lawmakers would be able to wrap up.

Walz initially issued the peacetime emergency in March to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and it has since granted him broad authority to require Minnesotans to stay home, close down schools and businesses and build up supplies and hospital capacity for a projected peak in cases. The emergency also allows the state to activate the National Guard and draw down federal disaster funds.

But Republicans said the pandemic has slowed and the governor shouldn't be allowed to continue with the extensive authority. Instead, they said, lawmakers should have a bigger say in response efforts.

"He gets to decide who wins and who loses and there are a whole lot of people in Minnesota who are on the losing side that are very frustrated," Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, said. "This is important for us to get back to normal."

Democrats, meanwhile, said the divided Legislature's inability to work together shows the power should remain with the governor. And they raised concerns about ending the emergency without approving policies that would replace protections for workers, homeowners and others covered under executive orders.

"When the Legislature doesn't get along, it further demonstrates the reason that use of executive authority is appropriate at this moment in time," House Speaker Melissa Hortman, D-Brooklyn Park, said.

Most states remain under similar peacetime emergencies and several health organizations supported the extension.

Police accountability measures teed up in both chambers

House members started their session with 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence to remember George Floyd. A video captured Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for the same length of time as he called out for help. The video was published and went viral after the Minneapolis Police Department initially issued a report about Floyd's death that didn't mention that an officer pinned Floyd to the ground.

House Democrats said they hoped to advance measures to ban chokehold and warrior training, boost mental health and de-escalation training, fund community responders to work alongside officers and fund community healing initiatives and create an independent office to review instances of deadly force.

Senate Republicans, meanwhile, cast blame on the Minneapolis City Council for not taking action sooner to discipline problem officers and touted criminal justice measures they'd already passed. And they said they'd support some of the measures brought forth by the People of Color and Indigenous Caucus, including a statewide ban on chokeholds, providing more confidential mental health supports for officers and re-writing reporting requirements for instances of deadly force.

"There are always a few bad apples that must be plucked out and that's what we're trying to accomplish here," Gazelka said.

But they opposed plans to expand the attorney general's authority to investigate instances of police-related deadly force and grow the state's role in tracking complaints and investigations into officer misconduct.

Democrats said they hoped to see Republicans move more of their proposals following Floyd's death.

"As usual, when the time comes, they come with flimsy, lighthearted, not very serious proposals on criminal justice reform," Sen. Jeff Hayden, D-Minneapolis, said. "I feel that this is disingenuous, I feel that this is not what Minnesotans of all persuasions were asking us to do."

A House panel was scheduled to take up various police accountability measures Saturday and planned for an hours-long hearing to take public testimony. Gazelka said he planned to end the special session by Friday, June 19, while Hortman said lawmakers shouldn't yet set an end-date given the amount of work in front of them.

Bonding bill still in the works

Legislative leaders said Friday they still hope to advance a borrowing bill to fund public construction projects around the state and they said the price tag for the bill could be larger to help fund repair for some of the riots that followed Floyd's death.

The Senate previously failed to advance a $998 million plan and the House sunk a $2 billion plan. Gazelka on Friday said he would support a bonding bill as big as $1.35 billion but Democrats said the state should consider a heftier proposal.

The Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities said the passage of a bonding bill during the special session was critical and they urged lawmakers to approve at least a $1.5 billion borrowing bill.