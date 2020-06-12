RED WING -- The end of the Levee Park project has been a long time coming. Finally, it has arrived.

Ron Seymour, the manager of capital investment programs for the city, explained that this project was originally designed in 2012 with the creation of the Rivertown Renaissance initiative.

Construction on Levee Park and Vogel Harbor began on Jan. 24, 2019. The plan was to complete the project that summer, but there were a couple of setbacks.

First, work was paused from March 25 to July 3 due to high water levels. When the project did resume, the progress was slower than expected due to change orders and continually high waters.

Then, as it has been reported and discussed by the city, a river towboat was pushing a barge down the Mississippi on Nov. 7 when it hit fender stanchions and the newly installed sheet pile wall. This resulted in damage and another change order.

Seymour told the City Council in January, “I’ve lived in the area my entire life, I’m going to be 61 next week … I’ve never heard of a barge hitting the wall ever. I’ve heard of them grounding up at Bay Point ... but never on the wall.”

In the same meeting, Council President Dean Hove noted, “The floods sure have made a big difference on this project.”

What was going to be a six-month project evolved into a project that took about 17 months.

The delays also resulted in a more expensive project. The plan approved in January 2019 projected that the total cost would be about $8,085,796. The projected cost presented to the City Council on April 27 was $8,734,512.

Seymour noted that this project addressed numerous issues, including making it easier for paddlewheelers and cruise boat to embark and disembark. He told the Republican Eagle:

“We’ve replaced 130-year-old storm water tunnels, installed a new water system, placed over 600 feet of new sheet pile wall, added docking improvements, park features and amenities. The improvements will provide an enhancement to the city’s and region’s visibility, economic energy and tourism with new dockage capabilities and riverfront amenities. The park is, once again, a place where everyone can enjoy our riverfront.”