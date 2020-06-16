HUDSON — Mayor Rich O’Connor answered questions at Monday night’s council meeting surrounding his decision to request National Guard support during unrest in the Twin Cities the weekend of May 29.

Council member Joyce Hall said council members received a copy of the letter, but no background information on the decision or talking points for community members. Hall said she saw a posting about it on social media before seeing the email.

Hall asked how the decision was made, why the council was not informed ahead of time, and why the community was not notified.

O’Connor said the decision to make the request came after multiple conversations with Hudson Police Chief Geoff Willems, Public Safety Chair Randy Morrissette II and City Administrator Aaron Reeves, as well as a discussion with Rep. Tom Tiffany.

“Obviously it’s not a decision I made lightly, but it was one that I felt needed to be made,” he said.

O’Connor said much of the information used to make his decision was confidential. The information was then shared by a council member and ended up on social media.

The council had not been given talking points, and the community had not been notified because they had not yet heard back from Gov. Tony Evers, O’Connor said. He did not want to alarm the community or burden law enforcement before they had a response.

“At which point we would have had a significant amount of time to provide council members and the community with information on what was about to happen,” he said.

Hall said constituents had questioned why a curfew was not set or bars forced to close.

Reeves said the emergency command team, made up of local law enforcement, determined a curfew wasn’t in the best interest.

Bars closed on their own that night. O’Connor said he walked through downtown that afternoon and talked with a number of business owners who said they were planning on closing.

The update on the situation said the request was done out of an overabundance of caution, while the letter to the governor described the situation as dire. Reeves said that is because both of those statements were true. The city was receiving a large amount of information, and no one knew exactly what was true, he said.

Reeves said this was the most unique situation he’s dealt with in his career. The city has a process for the police department to review the situation to see how it was handled and what could be done better. The review, he said, is necessary and being done.

“It has to be understood that we were doing the best we could on the fly, just like everyone else,” he said.

O’Connor said he would make the same decision again. “Because the bottom line is keeping this community safe,” he said.

A confidentiality issue

Council member Jim Webber said an outline of all this information should have been sent to the council at the time.

Reeves said the council received multiple emails updating them throughout the weekend.

Council member Bill Alms said when he received the email, the first thing he did was call the mayor and city administrator. The council is now talking about this weeks later.

“If you’re interested about the safety in Hudson, you need to pick up the phone,” he said.

Webber said they should have been given an explanation of what was going on and why it was confidential. O’Connor said Webber should have surmised it was confidential, and a previous email told the council not to share anything.

The sharing of the confidential information was a violation of trust as well as city ordinance, O’Connor said.

Council member Morrissette said it can’t be overlooked, and was a blatant disregard for city process and safety. The issue of confidentiality has also been present in closed meetings, Morrissette said, including discussions on EMS and personnel.

If a council member cannot stop sharing confidential information, Morrissette said, “maybe they should evaluate their positions of sitting on the city council.”

Reeves said how the city communicated with the council is something they need to review. If a situation occurs, the city will notify citizens. If individual council members feel the need to do so, city staff can’t provide context, he said.