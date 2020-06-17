RED WING — The Goodhue County Board of Commissioners approved three waste delivery agreements as part of the county's new solid waste hauler ordinance during Tuesday's board meeting.

LJP Enterprises, Hagedorn Enterprises and Lightning Disposal were all authorized to become haulers in the county under the new solid waste disposal ordinance that is part of the closed landfill agreement the county is working to secure.

Commissioner Barney Nesseth, who has long expressed concern over the waste hauler ordinance because haulers from the western part of Winona County will likely incur greater costs to haul trash all the way to Red Wing, said the provision in the ordinance that allows for haulers to include less than 50 percent trash from non-county sources would help defray and avoid some of the costs of hauling trash across the county.

The county board also committed to looking what it would take to review county policies to see if any policies help promote or perpetuate inequities for residents of the county.

Commissioner Brad Anderson said recent events such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis have him "reflecting on my moral compass and values, and how local decisions currently align with those values."

Anderson said he could not point to any particular county ordinance or policy that stands in the way of equity, but many of those ordinances and policies were put in place without considering that factor.

"If we do not look with the proper lens, we will not identify the inequities," Anderson said.

County Administrator Scott Arneson said looking through each ordinance and policy could be a costly endeavor, taking up many hours of staff time. However, reporting to the board just what it would take – and what it might cost – to look into the county's ordinances and policies might make a better first step since that evaluation would be relatively simple and inexpensive.

Staff will report to the county board at an upcoming meeting what a full-scale evaluation of policies and ordinances might look like.