ST. PAUL — Minnesota state college and university students won't pay more in tuition when they resume classes this fall.

Minnesota State's board of trustees voted in favor Wednesday, June 17, of a budget that preserves the tuition rate at its current level. But that same budget will see the tuition grow by 3% the following spring.

The school system, like other state institutions, faces a budget reckoning brought on by the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing economic recession. Household finances have undoubtedly been affected by the pandemic as well, something Minnesota State vice chancellor of finance Bill Maki said the freeze accounts for.

Maki told members of the board's finance committee Wednesday morning that the school system has enough in savings to cover expenses incurred by the freeze. It may have to suspend the purchase of some instructional equipment as a result, however. Minnesota State is comrpised of 30 colleges and seven universities.

The budget for 2021 approved Wednesday totaled $2.1 billion, approximately 1.8% lower than that of the previous year.

This story will be updated.