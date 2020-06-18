ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan held a press conference at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 18, with Attorney General Keith Ellison, legislators and public safety officials to highlight the importance of passing strong police reform and accountability measures during Minnesota’s special legislative session.

Walz, Flanagan and Ellison was joined by Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington, House Speaker Melissa Hortman, House Public Safety and Criminal Justice Reform Chair Carlos Mariani, Rep. Ruth Richardson and Minnesota Peace Officer Standards and Training Board Chair Kelly McCarthy.

Watch video of the event below.